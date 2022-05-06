Literature The rights to the international entertainment novel were sold for more than a million dollars to several countries, but now it is the first to appear in Finland – why?

The central figure in the partially fact-based Friday Night Club novel is artist Hilma af Klint and her friends.

in the fall of 2019 in book publications, that five international writers write together a novel The Friday Night Club. Among them was a well-known American bestselling author in Finland as well Lucinda Riley (1965–2021).

It was also reported that the translation rights for that novel were sold at the Frankfurt Book Fair in 2019 for “over a million dollars” to several countries. The great interest is undoubtedly explained by the fact that the novel deals with a Swedish artist who has risen to world fame after his death. Hilma af Klint (1862–1944).

The four female friends of af Klint also play a key role in the novel. Dozens of pages are devoted to describing women’s joint sessions, or spiritual sessions. Relationship twists and turns are set, of course.

Hilma af Klint (1862–1944) circa 1895.

Book is recently appeared Hare on the Louhivuori under the Finnish name Friday night club (Bazar). It is not yet available in any other language.

Millennium– or Harry Potter -type expected success works are published simultaneously in several languages, but the first publication of an international work in Finnish is very rare.

Friday night club are written by Americans Alyson Richman and MJ Rose as well as Swedish Sofia Lundberg. Richman and Rose are both bestsellers translated into more than 30 languages, with journalist Lundberg having a well-received debut Den röda adressboken (2017, Forum). It appeared Tuula Kojon in Finnish as Red address book (2018, Ottawa).

Women the joint project originated from the af Klint exhibition at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York Paintings for the Future (2018–2019). It became the most viewed exhibition of all time at the Guggenheim Museum, completed in 1959.

Read more: The Swedish Hilma af Klint exhibition became the most popular in the history of the Guggenheim in New York

The current plot of the book is linked to the Guggenheim Museum. The narrator is curator, fictional Eben Elliot, who begins organizing af Klint’s exhibition in the Guggenheim when Lucian Freudin (1922–2011) the exhibition is canceled with chalk lines.

The exhibition of Hilma af Klint’s works at Paintings for the Future at the Guggenheim Museum of Art in New York (2018–2019) attracted enormous positive attention. It was also the starting shot for a novel by three authors.

“Alyson [Richman] attended the Guggenheim Exhibition and drew his attention to a black and white photograph. The note below told about the women’s joint sessions, and Alyson became curious, ”says Sofia Lundberg by phone from Sweden.

He has just returned from a literary event in Oslo. In the same town, at a literary event as well, he met Richman a few years ago, and the women became friends. Richman, for his part, knew Lucinda Riley, who was asked to join.

It has been known to researchers for some time that the De Fem group, the “Friday Night Club,” included Anna Cassel, Mathilda Nilsson, Sigrid Hedman and Cornelia Cederberg. They are now, in their own names, also novelists in American-Swedish fiction.

“The novel form gives freer hands,” says Sofia Lundberg.

Sofia Lundberg says that the authors have not read the original material, De Femi’s notebooks about the sessions. Instead, they have used various “written summaries”.

“An exhibition at Millesgården in Stockholm, for example, also helped describe the sessions, ”says Lundberg.

At the Millesgården exhibition, Lundberg means the exhibition held in 2020 Måleri och andlighet.

Read more: Supernatural experiences brought together three artists whose exhibition in Stockholm is now of huge interest

But how in the world is a book now in Finnish, when it only exists in English as a manuscript?

“Well, the Finnish publisher (Bazar) kept its schedule,” says Lundberg. “The U.S. publisher is Berkley, and our book moved into their publishing program because of other changes caused by covid. It will be in English in March 2023. The Finnish version will be followed by a Swedish translation. It will be published in August. ”

Publisher of the Bazaar Markus Lähdesniemi says he heard from agents that the English version will be released later because each author has other projects and they didn’t want this to overlap with them. “We got an exception for our own release,” he says.

Lähdesniemi says he originally made a deal with Lucinda Riley’s agent, but later American and Swedish agents joined. “Lucinda Riley is Finland’s best-selling author brand,” she says, “and all five writers are big names. The idea was originally for everyone to write a book from the perspective of one person, ”says Lähdesniemi.

With the death of Lucinda Riley, the plan changed, and so did the Welsh writer Tracey Rees abstained.

“Lucinda Riley was already very ill and didn’t have time to write anything in our book,” says Sofia Lundberg.

Just Lucinda Rileyn the name raised the amount paid in advance for the translations. Sofia Lundberg adds that after Riley died, three of the writers wanted to continue with the project. The agreements were renegotiated at that stage. Advances are now the most normal, divided into three, he communicates.

The case was clarified on 6.5. at 3 p.m .: After Lucinda Riley left the project, contracts were renegotiated.