Literature | The rights to Pirkko Saisio’s autobiographical trilogy were sold to North America

The red parting book will be published in English translation by Mia Spangenberg already next year.

25.10. 10:36 am | Updated 16:57

Pirkko Saision the rights to the novel trilogy have been sold to North America.

The works are published in English in the United States and Canada. Rights bought A publishing house called Two Lines Press, the seller was the Finnish literary agency Helsinki Literary Agency.

Two Lines Press acquired the rights to Saisio’s novel Red book of separation already a year ago. The work published in 2003 was Saisio’s fourteenth novel and the third part in Saisio’s autobiographical trilogy, which follows the journey of a fictional character named Pirkko Saisio from his childhood home to adulthood.

In the red divorce book Pirkko Saisio describes the discovery of the main character’s sexual identity and vocation as a writer, as well as the political student movement of the 1970s.

The work will be published in English in April 2023. Turn it over Mia Spangenberg, which initially got Two Lines Press interested in the work in question. The English title of the work is Red Book of Farewells.

Now the publishing house also acquired the rights to the first two parts of the trilogy, the first part of the trilogy published in 1998, the novel about the childhood of its main character in Eastern Helsinki and Kallio The lowest common denominator and the one published in 2000 Back light.

Saisio trilogy is considered a pioneer in the autofiction genre in domestic literature.

The publishing house Two Lines Press writes on its website that the parts of Saisio’s novel trilogy are masterpieces of Finnish literature, each of which was once nominated for the Finlandia Prize. Of them Red book of separation also won an award.

The translation rights for the Saisio trilogy have previously been acquired by the publishing houses Klett-Cotta in Germany, Robert Laffont in France and De Geus in the Netherlands. The trilogy has been published by Polar publishing house in Hungary.

Two Lines Press describes itself as a publishing house focused on high-quality translated literature, overlooked classics and exceptional new production.

Correction 28.10. 16:56: Corrected Mia Spangenberg’s name. The text originally incorrectly read Spengenberg.