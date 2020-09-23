Literature The program of the Helsinki Book Fair has been announced, and a number of the most famous detective artists in the Nordic countries are at a distance.

The program theme of the Helsinki Book Fair this autumn is the future.

The program of the Helsinki Book Fair online has been announced. There are more than 400 performers at the fair, among them well-known international names, including the Guard of the Most Popular Detective in the Nordic Countries.

The remote is Norwegian Jo Nesbø (Kingdom), the Swedish Detective Camilla Grebe (Shadows), Camilla Läckberg (Silver wings) and Lars Kepler (Player).

“We hear talk about climate change, the future of food, the diversity of human relationships, and big social upheavals like the Meto and Black lives matter movements. The current audiobook boom for the book industry is also under consideration, ”says the program director Ronja Salmi says in a press release.

From international guests on these topics and their works are discussing, among others, the American Elizabeth Strout and British Ken Follet, Irish Lucinda Riley, Swedish Otto Gabrielsson as well as Swedish cartoonists Liv Strömqvist and Moa Romanova and nominees for the Nordic Council Children’s and Young People’s Literature Prize Jenss Mattsson and Rakel Helmsdalia.

Finnish writers performing are Kari Hotakainen, Tommi Kinnunen, Terhi Kokkonen, Sirpa Kähkönen, Miika Nousiainen, Maria Pettersson and Kjell Westö.

The presenters are the editors Sonja Kailassaari and Susani Mahadura.

The Helsinki Book Fair online event will be held on 22-25. October. The program is from Thursday to Saturday 22-24. October. The event is organized by the Exhibition Center in cooperation with the Finnish Publishing Association and the Book Trade Association.

