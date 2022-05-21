Literature The number of books and visitors is declining in libraries, and this may affect our entire literature, says author and librarian Maisku Myllymäki

“Holding are still the core of the library. Literature becomes impoverished if collections become impoverished, ”says the author and librarian Maisku Myllymäki.

He is concerned about how libraries will succeed in nurturing the diversity of their collections if there are consistently fewer new ones acquired than old ones are removed.

Myllymäki works at Lahti City Library with responsibility for adult fiction. His own debut work Holly (WSOY) appeared last year.

“The library’s collections make writers and they also made me a writer,” he says.

Libraries spent an average of about 7 percent of their total spending on book purchases last year. At the same time, book collections have shrunk by about 6.6 million books in ten years.

It is not clear from the statistics to what extent the diversity of collections has actually decreased due to the lack of data on the number of titles. However, the rate of renewal of collections has slowed significantly: 1.8 million books were acquired in 2011 and 1.5 million in 2021. Annual depreciation is about 2 million books, so at the current rate, collections continue to shrink.

Responsibility for the library’s collection requires the librarian to have extensive knowledge of literature, to monitor the published literature and its various uses, critiques, public debate and demand for works. The work also requires understanding the customer base and observing the development of society.

The level of book purchases is reflected in the quotation and utilization rate. On the positive side, libraries have increased their purchases of children’s literature.

In contrast, annual purchases of adult fiction have fallen by about a fifth in ten years and adult non-fiction purchases by almost 40 per cent in ten years.

Quotations from adult fiction and non-fiction have both declined by about a fifth during that time.

The library is in a state of upheaval, a cross-wave of opposing forces. People’s options for spending their time on various media activities are constantly growing. At the same time, digitization both expands the library’s capabilities and reduces the need to visit the library.

The library is a public, non-commercial space open to everyone, which plays a key role in accessing information and culture, Maisku Myllymäki says. “The library is a place where you can surprise or expand your own world and nurture curiosity.”

“The library is a place where you can surprise or expand your own world and nurture curiosity. It’s Motivating to help people find the material they need and need, and to help them find something they might not have even wanted. The library is even a counterweight to commercial and market-driven activities. ”

Customers still consider diverse and revolving collections to be the most important thing in the library. In a nationwide library user survey (2018) commissioned by the Ministry of Education and Culture and conducted by Taloustutkimus Oy, 97 per cent of the respondents considered it very or fairly important that the library offer a diverse and renewable book collection. Other services clearly lagged behind in importance.

In addition to customer service and collection management, Maisku Myllymäki’s work at the library includes reading circles, book tips, author dates, author visits and some work. The literary work of libraries has experienced a new rise in recent years. For example, the staff of the libraries in the Lahti region work together to produce an annually renewed “adult reading diploma”.

Book tips are also shared by the library started in 2017 Sounds from the library podcast, which is Finland’s first library podcast. The Helmet libraries in the Helsinki metropolitan area are going popular for the eighth time Pearls reading challenge, which is a fun – loving, year – round reading project. Literary events, reading circles and book exhibitions are commonplace in libraries. Events can also be viewed more and more on the library’s Youtube channel.

The work done for children and young people to read is active in libraries with book tips, class visits and fairy tale lessons. Cooperation is also being developed nationwide.

Seinäjoki City Library has a nationwide special task to promote reading for children and young people. For example, in cooperation with the Helsinki and Espoo City Libraries, it has planned reading campaigns for children and early adolescents in the summer of 2022, the content of which is available to all libraries.

Myllymäki himself finds his work meaningful and valued. At the same time, the ever-expanding library work makes it challenging to delve into special expertise.

“Working life has gone from being a generalist, not a specialist. You have to control everything possible. I find that I sometimes suffer from the fact that I would like to do in-depth literary work, and if there is no peace of mind at work or concentration, thinking about books, for example, can become superficial, ”he describes.

In Myllymäki’s opinion, in addition to a light recommendation, the library would also include an in-depth literature discussion.

Listening to Maisku Myllymäki, a sociologist comes to mind Richard Sennettin the idea of ​​craftsmanship in working life. According to Sennett, artisans are doing things well for their own sake. This feature of professional pride is under constant pressure in working life.

The disappearance of craftsmanship poses a particular threat to the professions of the transition phase, where careful doing may seem like a nostalgic endeavor, even though it is precisely this that can bring spiritual added value to the client. At the same time, it produces emotional satisfaction for its author.

The carefully crafted library collection is cultural craftsmanship. It requires librarians to have a good knowledge of the contents of the collection and to keep track of them.

Myllymäki speaks strongly for the depth and diversity of the library’s collections. The collection should be up-to-date, but it should also show the temporal layers of literature.

As a library professional, Myllymäki says that he understands well the limited acquisition funds and shelf space. However, he alienates the mechanical practice that a book can be deleted if it has not been borrowed for, say, two years.

Books that have not been in demand for some time may suddenly be in demand, as is now the case with Ukrainian literature during the Ukrainian war. The importance of local collections to customers is paramount; often the share of paid interlibrary loans in loans is less than a per thousand.

“There is a lot of discussion about whether the library should be procured solely on demand. It’s a scary idea, because you’re really short-sighted if you don’t think about what that collection will look like ten years from now, if you don’t get even a more marginal one. However, it is precisely more marginal material that may not be available anywhere else. However, the quality and value perspective is really difficult to justify. The amount of the quote is what can be measured, but not the cultural value, ”he recalls.

Moneen compared to the rest of the cultural actors, libraries have survived the pandemic with relatively dry feet. Yet they face major challenges. The number of visitors to libraries nationwide last year was about 32 million physical customer visits. That is 40 percent less than in the pre-pandemic 2019.

At the same time, commercial streaming services for literature are gaining popularity. The popularity of audiobooks in particular has grown exponentially. This is inevitably reflected in libraries as well. There may be no return to visitor numbers like the peak years in libraries.

Despite its breadth, electronic book services do not have all the published book material, especially older material. An active reader may use the library and electronic book services in parallel.

However, a significant proportion of readers specifically want a printed book. Although libraries’ own e-book purchases and lending have been growing, usage is still marginal compared to printed material.

From libraries can now borrow, in addition to audiobooks, drills, skates, sewing machines, heart rate monitors or musical instruments, for example. Maisku Myllymäki sees the change in the library industry as seeking future solutions elsewhere than in literature.

“There is a lot of talk in the library industry that we need to justify our existence in the future. There is often such a clang that we have to come up with something new quickly and be involved in this pace of change in society, rather than relying on what our core has been and could continue to be, ”he says.

How will you see libraries in 2030?

“I want to see such a wonderful utopia that libraries would still be specifically houses of literature and culture. That the value of culture and art will be remembered. ”