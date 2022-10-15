Sunday, October 16, 2022
Literature | The new Nobel laureate Annie Ernaux and the actress Kari Väänänen came out on top of the most reserved libraries

October 15, 2022
Here are the books that received the most new reservations in the capital region’s Helmet libraries in week 40.

Fiction

1) Annie Ernaux: Years

2) Annie Ernaux: About Dad; From mother

3) Camilla Nissinen: Those who broke against us

4) Outi Pakkanen: Bottle collector

5) Ville Verkkapuro: Pete

6) Annie Ernaux: Pure passion

7) Natalia Kallio: Home play

8) Kira Jarmysh: Women’s Cell No. 3

9) Annie Ernaux: Åren

10) Max Seeck: Trap

Nonfiction

1) Kari Väänänen: As Väänänen

2) Risto Murto: Half a million are missing

3) Juha Hernesniemi: Memoirs of a brain surgeon

4) Mikko Karjalainen: Mannerheim’s military skills

5) Marjaliisa and Seppo Hentilä: The first of the Republic

6) Julian Baggini: The Thinking World

7) Raisa Omaheimo: Solutions for the elderly

8) Jani Niipola: Jukka Hildén, legacy of pain

9) Mikko Tyni: Marshal’s musketeers

10) Julia Korkman: From memory

