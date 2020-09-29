Literature The Minna Canth Society now also accepts men as members

The club, originally founded as an association for women, decided at its annual meeting on the controversial gender restriction.

29.9. 13:19

Gender segregation elimination has been topical in many traditional clubs in recent years.

For example, the Helsinki Stock Exchange Club accepted women as members two years ago. Also in the feminist Women’s Union there has been a debate opening membership to men as well.

The Minna Canth Society’s annual meeting has drawn a women’s line since its inception, since 1946.

One week ago, however, the club’s annual meeting approved a rule reform that allows any person to be invited to join the club in accordance with the club’s policies, regardless of gender. Until a year ago, the board’s proposal to open membership did not pass the vote.

“Bridge times the government’s unanimous proposal to change the rule was discussed more in advance. There was an open discussion on the issue at club meetings. Not all members who had been involved for a long time were as ready for rule reform as younger newcomers. A couple of individual opponents were still found in the membership, ”says the secretary of the club Maria Sairanen.

Chairman Hanna Korsberg says that the history of the club, precisely as a women ‘s organization, slowed down the will of the longest members to change.

“When the club was founded in 1946, it had a strong feminist agenda, because then women could not become members of most clubs. I respect that, but a different kind of thinking is needed in the 2020s. ”

Of the 34 participants in the Annual General Meeting, 32 supported the reform.

The Minna Canth Society cherishes Canth’s legacy by highlighting her work in the literary field and in various areas of social life.