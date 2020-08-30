The message from the Dutch author Rutger Bregman is that man is basically good – Why is it still considered by many to be a dangerous and opposed idea? – Culture HS.fi
SiteWide ContentPlaceholder
Wide ContentPlaceholder
Culture|Literature
The message from the Dutch author Rutger Bregman is that man is basically good – Why is it still considered by many to be a dangerous and opposed idea?
According to the latest non-fiction book by success author Rutger Bregman, trust is the most important force in the rise and history of the human race.
For subscribers
Rutger Bregman believes books should get people moving. “It would be frustrating if people read my book lounging on the beach and thought, isn’t it wonderful, people are good and everything is fine. Books should make life harder! ”
Picture: Jukka Gröndahl / HS
Main ContentPlaceholder
Kand Rutger Bregman had written his previous book six years ago, he was repeated to hear the same sentence.
“People aren’t really like that.”
A book by a Dutch journalist Free money for everyone addressed basic income and how it would solve many problems. The book became a worldwide success.
Pledgetimes.com is a one-stop online destination for to the point science, technology, world, health and business coverage which caters to the appetite of every online reader through content which we have is assimilated from various resources.
Leave a Reply