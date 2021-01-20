Literature The memoirs of Vice President Kamala Harris will be published in Finnish in April

In the book, Harris reflects on the impact of his family and background on his views and also writes about, among other things, identity and women’s and racial issues.

The United States swearing in the vice president on Wednesday Kamala Harrisin memoir The Truths We Hold will be published in April in Finnish under the name On the truth side (Johnny Kniga).

In his memoirs, which have become a phenomenon in the United States, Harris reflects on the impact of his family and background on his views on justice and truth. Harris grew up in the family of a Jamaican-Indian immigrant couple, his parents were civil rights activists – hence his worldview and values. In his memoirs, Harris also writes about, among other things, identity, women’s and race issues, and leadership in difficult times.

Fresh the vice president has been an exemplary influencer in his home country even before his campaign for president Joe Biden alongside. Harris began his career as a district attorney in his home state of California, where he also served as attorney general. Harris was the second-ever black woman elected to the U.S. Senate, as well as the first black, first American Indian, and first woman in her current position.

Memoir is not Harris’ debut. He has previously published a children’s book Superheroes Are Everywhere as well as the work Smart on Crime: A Career Prosecutor’s Plan to Make Us Safer. Published in 2009, Harris was the first book to reflect on the poor functioning of the U.S. criminal justice system.

In his memoirs, too returns to his long career as a prosecutor and writes that “it is the duty of the progressive prosecutor to find the forgotten, to speak for those whose voice is not heard.” Harris believes the most important thing would be to address the causes of the crime, not just their consequences.