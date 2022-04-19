Literature The latest winner of the Nobel Prize for Literature will perform in Finland in May

Nobel laureate Abdulrazak Gurnah will be interviewed by author Jussi Valtonen.

Nobel won the literary prize last fall Abdulrazak Gurnah is visiting Finland.

The author will speak at a public event organized by his Finnish publisher Tammi at Helsinki Bio Rex on 31 May. The Nobel Laureate will be interviewed by the Finlandia Award-winning author Jussi Valtonen. There is a pre-registration for the event.

Gurnah is known as an illustrator of the effects of externality and colonialism.

Gurnah himself was born in Zanzibar, Tanzania in 1948 and left his homeland as a political refugee at the age of 18. Professor Emeritus of English and Postcolonial Literature has made his career at the University of Kent in the UK.

Gurnah’s latest novel, published in English in 2020 Afterlives depicts German colonialism in East Africa in the early 20th century. Gurnah is dealing with the same subject Paradise-roman (2004).

Afterlivesnovel will be published today, Tuesday, in Finnish End of life as part of the Oak Yellow Library. The work has been translated from English Einari Aaltonen.