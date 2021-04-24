Literature The grandmother of the author Susanna Alakoski worked in a textile factory for 50 years, but never talked about the work or the traces it left.

With Hilda’s grandmother died, author Susanna Alakoski realized almost immediately that he did not know enough about him. She was unaware, for example, of her grandmother’s hard work and that the traces she left mirrored the entire social class.
“I was so young and stupid that I didn’t realize to ask,” he says via video connection from his office in Skåne, southern Sweden.
.
#Literature #grandmother #author #Susanna #Alakoski #worked #textile #factory #years #talked #work #traces #left
Leave a Reply