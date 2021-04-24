Sunday, April 25, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Literature The grandmother of the author Susanna Alakoski worked in a textile factory for 50 years, but never talked about the work or the traces it left.

by admin
April 24, 2021
in World
0

With Hilda’s grandmother died, author Susanna Alakoski realized almost immediately that he did not know enough about him. She was unaware, for example, of her grandmother’s hard work and that the traces she left mirrored the entire social class.

“I was so young and stupid that I didn’t realize to ask,” he says via video connection from his office in Skåne, southern Sweden.

.
#Literature #grandmother #author #Susanna #Alakoski #worked #textile #factory #years #talked #work #traces #left

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

Messi and Gerard Moreno measure their aim at Villarreal

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.