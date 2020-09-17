Upgrade
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Literature The first part of President Barack Obama’s memoirs will be published in November at the same time in 25 languages

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
September 17, 2020
in World
0

In the first part of his memoirs, President Barack Obama talks about the election campaign and his first term, as well as revealing how living in the White House affected his family.

President Barack Obaman the first part of the memoirs Promised land will be published in Finnish on November 17. The work will be published worldwide at the same time in 25 languages.

According to the preliminary data of the Finnish publisher Otava, in his book Obama tells in his own words his story about a young man seeking his identity as a leader of a free world. He personally and accurately describes his political studies and the milestones of the first term of his presidency.

The first part of President Barack Obama’s memoirs will be published in November.­

In his memoir, Obama considers the role and power of the president and makes remarks on the dynamics of U.S. party politics and international diplomacy. Along with the book, the reader will be able to follow the president’s thoughts on health care reform, the global financial crisis, Vladimir Putin and Operation Neptune’s spear leading Osama bin Laden to death.

Obama also tells honestly about the balance that the election campaign required of a black American and reflects on the forces that opposed him at home and abroad. The book also describes how living in the White House affected his wife and daughter.

“I have a few years of his presidency, pondered and tried to In the promised country to tell honestly about the election campaign and my term of office; the main events and persons who shaped it; my own view of what things I did and what mistakes I made, ”Obama says in a memoir of his memoirs.

“In this book, I also try to give readers an idea of ​​the personal path it takes Michelle and I walked through those years, of all the great and bad moments, ”he says.

The date of publication of the second part of the memoranda has not yet been decided. President Obama’s book tour will be announced later this fall.

Obama has previously published works in Finnish Dreams of my father (Ottawa, 2017) and Courage to hope (BTJ Kustannus, 2009).

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Enneagram 7. The multi-tasker. Growing one step closer every day to leaving my legacy.

Related Posts

Next Post

Investigative Committee of Russia announced the recognition of Tesak in committing murders from the age of 19

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Welcome Back!

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password?

Create New Account!

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In