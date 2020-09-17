Literature The first part of President Barack Obama’s memoirs will be published in November at the same time in 25 languages

In the first part of his memoirs, President Barack Obama talks about the election campaign and his first term, as well as revealing how living in the White House affected his family.

President Barack Obaman the first part of the memoirs Promised land will be published in Finnish on November 17. The work will be published worldwide at the same time in 25 languages.

According to the preliminary data of the Finnish publisher Otava, in his book Obama tells in his own words his story about a young man seeking his identity as a leader of a free world. He personally and accurately describes his political studies and the milestones of the first term of his presidency.

The first part of President Barack Obama’s memoirs will be published in November.­

In his memoir, Obama considers the role and power of the president and makes remarks on the dynamics of U.S. party politics and international diplomacy. Along with the book, the reader will be able to follow the president’s thoughts on health care reform, the global financial crisis, Vladimir Putin and Operation Neptune’s spear leading Osama bin Laden to death.

Obama also tells honestly about the balance that the election campaign required of a black American and reflects on the forces that opposed him at home and abroad. The book also describes how living in the White House affected his wife and daughter.

“I have a few years of his presidency, pondered and tried to In the promised country to tell honestly about the election campaign and my term of office; the main events and persons who shaped it; my own view of what things I did and what mistakes I made, ”Obama says in a memoir of his memoirs.

“In this book, I also try to give readers an idea of ​​the personal path it takes Michelle and I walked through those years, of all the great and bad moments, ”he says.

The date of publication of the second part of the memoranda has not yet been decided. President Obama’s book tour will be announced later this fall.

Obama has previously published works in Finnish Dreams of my father (Ottawa, 2017) and Courage to hope (BTJ Kustannus, 2009).