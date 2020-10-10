Upgrade
Literature The Finlandia Prizes for Literature will be presented live on television this year

October 10, 2020
Deputy mayor Nasima Razmyar, actor Christoffer Strandberg and conductor Hannu Lintu will select the winning works.

Coronavirus epidemic Due to this, the winners of the 2020 Finlandia Awards will be announced on YLE’s live television broadcast on 25 November. Finland 2020 – a celebration of reading The program publishes Finlandia of fiction, non-fiction and children’s and young people’s literature.

In addition to the awards ceremony, there will be a discussion on the literature. In particular, the authors want to highlight the importance of reading during the exception period. The program dates back to Enter Tulusto and Jani Halme.

“The television broadcast enables all literary friends from all over Finland to celebrate Finlandia Award-winning books and new literature,” rejoices the Chairman of the Board of the Finnish Book Foundation Anna-Riikka Carlson.

The winner of Finlandia Nonfiction will be chosen by the Deputy Mayor of Helsinki Nasima Razmyar, actor of the winner of children’s and young people’s literature Christoffer Strandberg and conductor of the winner of fiction Hannu Lintu. Nominees for the awards will be announced in week 45.

