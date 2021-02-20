Historical romance has traditionally been read a lot in Finland, and the species does not seem to wither. However, new writers also bring 21st century values, attitudes, and diversity of human relationships to the stories.
For subscribers
Suvi Ahola HS
Ann-Christin Antell knows 19th century Turku, which is the milieu of her debut novel. Its atmosphere is also reached in the Ett Hem Museum: it is a high-class home preserved in its original form, which Vice-Consul Alfred Jacobsson and his wife testified to Åbo Akademi University in 1925.Picture: Vesa-Matti Wrong