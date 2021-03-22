Literature The “dictators” who decide on the Finlandia awards were elected

Candidate books will be published in November. The winners will be announced to the public in early December.

Finnish Book Foundation has nominated people to decide on this year’s Finlandia Awards.

The winner of the Finlandia Prize for Non-fiction is decided by Miltton Oy’s Executive Vice President Katri Makkonen. Makkonen has previously also worked as a journalist for Yleisradio’s A-studio and as the communications manager of the President of the Republic Sauli Niinistö. At Miltton, he started last October.

The Finlandia winner of children’s and young people’s literature is chosen by a non-fiction writer and a futurist Perttu Pölönen. Pölönen came to the public eye as a high school student after developing Sävelkello, which facilitates the teaching of music theory. Since then, he has become one of Finland’s most sought-after speakers, whose themes include especially the challenges and opportunities of the future.

The film director decides on the winner of Finlandia Fiction Zaida Bergroth. Bergroth, who directed five feature films and several short films, had his latest major work premiered last fall. Tove-movie.

Candidate books will be published on 9-11. November 2021. The winners will be announced to the public at an awards ceremony on December 1st.

Candidates for the Finlandia Prize for Non-fiction are selected by a panel consisting of a translator Sampsa Peltonen, Editor-in-Chief of Kirkko ja kaupunki Jaakko Heinimäki and supplier Maria Romantschuk.

Candidates for children’s and young people’s literature are decided by a creative advisor in the field of film and television Pertti Kemppinen, library expert Päivi Jokitalo and Development Manager Emmi Jäkkö.

The MP decides on the nominees for the Finlandia Prize for Fiction Outi Alanko-Kahiluoto, Editor – in – Chief of the Lapland People Antti Kokkonen and the director of the Oodi Central Library Anna-Maria Soininvaara.