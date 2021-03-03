Beginning of the 1980s. Luanda, port city and capital of the People’s Republic of Angola, receives assistance from the USSR. In this corner of Red Africa, the little narrator lives a childhood with an open shirt. Curious about everything, smart, he is part of the gang of kids in his neighborhood. Her grandmother’s house, nicknamed GrandMèreDixNeuf because she had one toe removed (she only has 19 left!), Is by the beach, on the seafront of Praia Do Bispo. Nearby, Soviet aid workers are building a mausoleum to accommodate the embalmed body of President Agostinho Neto (1922-1979), father of the revolution. It’s a sharp rocket-like mountain of concrete. Around five in the evening, every day, the truck “Dust suppressant” goes through the streets to bring down that of the construction site. Luanda is then a crossroads of languages ​​and peoples, a tower of Babel of communism where Angolans, Soviets and Cubans meet. The post-independence civil war (Dipanda), which is waning in intensity, has pitted two blocs, the forces of the MPLA, aided by Cuba and the Russians, against the South African soldiers, who came there to support Unita. supported by the United States.

In Praia Do Bispo, we drive around in Lada, we queue at popular stores, we speak Cuban while listening to fado on Radio Nacional. We also dance to kizomba, tango in African colors, and we go to CinéKanga. In the evening, the grandmothers – often widows – tell the grandchildren stories inherited from the magical realism of the settlers. In the background we hear shots of AK-47. The smells are those of the bush, of chickens and pigs, of green mango, of medlars, of the wind, of the sea. A whole small people flourish in prose: the young TroisQuatorze, whose real name is Pinduca, whose the diminutive Pi is equal to 3.14; Charlita, the short-sighted little girl who shares her glasses at the time of the telenovela; comrade Gasoline Seller whose pump is filled with sea water; RafaelTocToc, fellow Cuban doctor; and the crazy Seafoam, who is returning from Cuba. Parrots bawl the slogans heard on the radio : “Down with American imperialism “, “Hey, Reagan, take your paws off Angola ”…

Comrade Botardov, a Soviet officer who speaks bad Angolan Portuguese with a Russian accent, likes GrandMèreDixNeuf, who still has electricity thanks to the bypass he installed by plugging a cable into the generator on the site. Nicknamed by children “blue lobsters” turning red, the Soviets are the object of mockery for wearing long shirts despite the heat. In the evening, they smell of sour sweat: a sacred “Stench” (stench) under the “Aissellov” (armpits). One day, the rumor announces the destruction of the district around the mausoleum. Children foment “To explode”dynamite. Will fear make them give up?“We are going to die without growing up to become old …”

Known under the pseudonym Ondjaki, Ndalu de Almeida (b.1977) plays with humor and a sense of detail revealing a childhood in a red Africa in the postcolonial era. A tropical war of the buttons haunted by ghosts.