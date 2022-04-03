Literature The brother’s sudden death revealed to Merete Mazzarella how invisible the siblings could be to each other, and the observation shocked the author

The death of the brother revealed to Merete Mazzarella how self-evident and invisible the siblings could be to each other. The observation shocked him, and so he wrote a book about it.

Kun Merete Mazzarellan the mother died thirty years ago, she worked on the loss as if she had learned to deal with the events of her life.

After all, he was behind him for twenty years as a literary scholar and author.

He made notes of his mother’s death, writing them as a book.

In the book Celebrate home (1991) describes Mazzarella’s Danish mother Annamarie Schreckin a sudden illness, the rapid progression of the cancer, and eventually death next to the sisters and their two children.

The book conveys the exhaustion and panic of Mazzarella, who is very close to her mother, but also the joy and peace of having time to talk.

Actually, the book tells more about the mother’s life than about her death. When that happened, the intervals were in order, all important said.

That was not the case when death came to the family again a year ago, in the second corona spring.

Now the little brother died Martin Schreck73, not as a corona but for lung degenerative fibrosis.

The sister could not reach him because the brother died at a hospital in Denmark where he lived. However, there were a number of friends around who watched until the end of the year.

Now Mazzarella, 77, has also written about this: a work Purple moment (Finnish) Raija Rintamäki) appeared at the end of March.

Its atmosphere is very different from the book about the life and death of the mother.

It also conveys confusion, guilt, even shame.

“My two books they do belong together, ”says Mazzarella. “They both describe a great death in my opinion, but they are very different.”

“Mother’s death was more traditional when there was family and kinship around. Martin had three women and two men close by, all younger than him. ”

Their patient presence and constant communication with Mazzarella comforted him, even though it was via email. He knew the brother died surrounded by goodness.

“It also showed that the concept of family has expanded in thirty years. The closest human circle can be made up of people other than blood relatives. ”

Martin Schreck in 1975, when he was the chairman of Seta ry.

He wouldn’t be himself could not offer the same to his brother. Martin Schreck had moved to Denmark as early as 1976. He also spent long periods in Thailand.

However, only after he began to write about his brother did Mazzarella begin to dawn on a more significant, real foundation of the distance between them.

When you think about it Purple moment grows into a much broader story of one family, one sibling relationship.

One tool in the analysis was Arvid Järnefeltin autofiction My parents’ novel (1928–30), in which a classic of Finnish literature recalls his own childhood in a 19th-century noble family.

“I accidentally took it off the shelf looking for a book that my husband could read to me aloud in the evenings,” Mazzarella says. “I had never read it before.”

“It was a huge experience, because in Järnefelt’s family, many things felt the same as in our childhood home: a mother who moved from another country who didn’t know the language, a distant father, ambivalent relationships with children.”

The Järnefelt lived in Finland for a completely different time: father Alexander was an officer, governor and senator, mother Elisabeth a Baltic German-Russian noblewoman, and the children became artists or spouses of artists in various fields of our golden age.

Still, Mazzarella saw a lot of familiarity in the family, especially in sibling relationships.

For example, Arvid – in his empathic, sincere book – didn’t pay much attention to the younger one Ellisister.

This meant the aimless, even carefree-looking life of an upper-class woman, but apparently also suffered from depression and other mental problems that eventually led to suicide.

Of course, it was the suicide that made Arvid not want to talk about his sister.

I was myself equally indifferent? After all, I hadn’t even brought up my brother in my books, Mazzarella began to think.

Martin and Merete Schreck in childhood, big sister about four, little brother at two.

Did he take the little brother for granted, who had no need to delve into his thoughts?

Or was the distance because the brother had strong (according to Mazzarella also “fairly rigid”) opinions that he did not want to challenge in the fear of controversy?

Or that many of her life choices were so foreign to her sister?

“However, I’ve had a perception of myself all my life that I’m interested in people,” Mazzarella says.

This is also evidenced by the extensive production: the books mostly deal with human relationships, they really delve into them. They are full of small, accurate observations of people’s attitudes, feelings, and behaviors.

“Now I realized it wasn’t valid for my brother.”

It didn’t feel good at all, on the contrary.

Guilt is conveyed From the purple moment in places crushing when Mazzarella realizes that he had not paid attention to his brother’s health, even though he was living with his sister in Ekenäs for months in Korona.

How is it possible that I didn’t realize Martin was seriously ill?he writes.

How is it possible that I didn't realize Martin was seriously ill?he writes.

No distance still solely due to the sister.

When Martin Schreck moved to Denmark in the 1970s, the main reason, according to Mazzarella, was homosexuality, which made his brother’s life in Finland still difficult at that time.

Schreck, a M.Sc. in technical physics, was one of the founders of Seta ry and did not hide his specialization.

“I only realized later that he could hardly have found a job here in the private sector that matched his education, and he probably wouldn’t have been hardly hired as an official,” Mazzarella says.

“If he had been born thirty years later, his life would certainly have been different.”

Martin Schreck moved to Denmark, his mother’s birthplace, as early as the 1970s.

In Denmark, Schreck worked at the post office to develop IT services until he retired early.

At the time of her mother’s death, she still had a regular partner, but as the relationship broke down, she began to spend more and more time in Thailand, where she had loved ones and loved ones.

He lived for a long time with his male friend in a small village in the northeastern part of the country near the border with Laos. Mazzarella really didn’t want to know much about this life.

The brother practically supported his friends and their families, and Mazzarella in his book makes no secret of the fact that it often felt exploited by him.

In a word, he doesn’t understoodwhy brother wanted to live as it was.

In a purple moment trying to see through this incomprehension.

Mazzarella has seriously tried to remember and analyze his memories of Martin. More information he got by interviewing this friends. We have also experienced – thanks to a pandemic – four months in the same household in Ekenäs.

“Of course, we didn’t talk properly because Martin didn’t like being questioned about his life. However, we lived everyday together and it brought us closer, ”Mazzarella believes.

“I wanted to write about all of this as soon as possible so that the findings would be fresh, feel concrete. I think that the longer you hatch them, the more sentimental you start to feel about them. ”

As he began to write, it also came to mind how the very different siblings were already small, and what kind of quarrels they already had, jealousy, and competition.

“For me, showing emotions has always been easy, as has talking about them. Martin thought it was some kind of manipulation, and maybe that’s the stern. When we fought as children, I always started crying, and the result was that he was rebuked. ”

Siblings generally develop family roles, stereotypes about each other, and they can be difficult to get rid of, Mazzarella speculates.

Also Martin remained “always” an existing little brother, whose life the great-sister did not begin to delve into properly until after he died.

“For me, there were a lot of incomprehensible things in it because my own life has been based so much on accomplishment. He didn’t think the same way at all, ”Mazzarella ponders.

There were other differences. When Mazzarella asked her brother if it was beautiful in the Thai village where she spent time, she said in surprise she had never thought about it.

In the spring of the pandemic, I realized that he had almost no interest in nature and the beauty of nature.Mazzarella writes.

“Still, I see now that life there was important to him, a real project of the heart.”

This is also evidenced by the descriptions of Danish friends about Martin and his relations with Thailand. For them, he was the name of his own benefactor, a mentor, always a safe caretaker.

“It was a great thing to get to know these people so loyal to him,” Mazzarella says. “We will soon be celebrating Martin’s 75th anniversary together in Copenhagen.”

“The spring my brother and I spent together before he died was an important time,” says Merete Mazzarella.

Best in Mazzarella says she got along with her brother when they cared for a dying mother together in the early 1990s.

At the family’s summer cottage, Martin took care of his mother’s medication and, with his husband’s friend, ran to rest on the lawn.

In a purple moment there is talk of Mazzarella’s confidence in his brother and his practical ability to care for him at the time, as well as of the intimate humor (I guess familiar to all families) that the siblings practiced in the Ekenäs community.

Still: I also think Martin was happier and more fun with others than meMazzarella writes.

And: I was by no means Martin’s closest person even though I was his closest relative.

Is it impossible for siblings to be friends with each other?

“Certainly not impossible, but unusual,” Mazzarella believes. “Maybe it’s easier for the younger ones. Even the grandchildren call each other every day, because the difference between the parents welded them together. ”

“But my brothers and I were not friends, but siblings.”

Merete Mazzarella: The Purple Moment (Den Violetta timmen, Finnish Raija Rintamäki). Oak. 198 s.