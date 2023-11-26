Monday, November 27, 2023
Literature | The Booker Prize was won by Irish author Paul Lynch's novel Prophet Song

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 26, 2023
in World Europe
0
Literature | The Booker Prize was won by Irish author Paul Lynch’s novel Prophet Song

There were six works on the list of finalists.

in London the prestigious Booker prize for shared literature has been won by an Irish author Paul Lynch with his work Prophet Song.

Lynch’s novel is a dystopian depiction of Ireland drifting into tyranny.

The Booker Prize is awarded to an English-language novel published in Britain or Ireland and is worth 50,000 pounds, or about 57,500 euros. There were six works on the list of finalists.

