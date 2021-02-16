Literature The best detective of the year was born from the news of a couple of HS columns – Architect Jyrki Erra imagined how Caravaggio’s valuable painting ended up in the attic of an old couple

According to the Finnish Detective Society, Jyrki Erra’s detective Liijyvalkoinen is located in an area that Finnish criminal literature has not paid much attention to: the art world and the big money circulating there.

In April 2016 architect Jyrki Erra read from Hesar the news of a couple of columns stating that an old couple living near Toulouse in the south of France went to the attic of their house in search of a cause for a leaky roof. There was a door in the attic that they had never visited behind.

Behind the door was found an Italian Renaissance master Caravaggion a previously unknown, about 400-year-old, incomprehensibly valuable painting Judit cuts off Holoferne’s head. It was even in incredibly good condition!

“I started looking for more information about the case in the international press,” Erra says. “The case and the history of the painting took on more and more strange features.”

In the end, some researchers thought the work was genuine. The position of others, on the other hand, was that there is no clarity.

“This was really interesting.”

Caravaggio’s painting Judit Cuts Holoferne’s Head was born between 1598 and 1599.­

Previously Jyrki Erra (b. 1950) had written two historical thrillers in addition to his work as an architect. The case of the Caravaggio painting gave rise to a third, Lead white, an almost 500-page fictional explanation for the news in a few columns. So to how the painting ended up in the attic, and whether it’s genuine or not.

Now the Finnish Detective Society awards him the Leading Thread of the Year award.

“Lead white is located in an area that Finnish criminal literature has not paid much attention to: the art world and the big money moving there, ”the explanatory memorandum states. “Erra’s work is fluently written and culturally and historically infinitely interesting, precisely as a description of the art world.”

Erra says to be highly taken from the award.

“It wasn’t until the final stages of my career as an architect that I slipped into another job, writing, and finishing when I retired. Lead white. Of the fact that I slid into another profession and only written three books, so after all this is a really great confession. “

Even before the fiction books, in 2001, the district history of Ruskeasuo was born, where he lives.

“Markku Karumo Hesar appreciated it quite positively and stated in our discussions that there is a certain suction in the text. It encouraged, as did quite positive reader feedback. It remained like a girl that yes this pen stays in the hand. ”

The actual springboard however, writing thriller-containing historical novels was a work stress.

“I got into such a tight seam as the chief designer of a big hospital project that the pressure threatened to get too heavy,” Erra says. “I needed a mental getaway. I thought writing might be a handy way to move thoughts elsewhere. ”

“Often, economic issues come up at the construction site stage. Meininki is pretty raw, and the conversation is in person. ”

“It turned out to be the right solution. Writing took place, and the constant mental pressure made it easier. ”

First thriller The pages of Kaunas (2012) were born.

Another work Berlin Hounds (2015) takes place during the Cold War.

When still Even lead white the main stage is located somewhere other than Finland – Rome – it is appropriate to ask whether the author is aiming for the international market with his books?

“At least not consciously in any way,” Erra says. “The stages have been selected according to the themes of the books.”

He says the architect creates the images, first verbally and by drawing, then as three-dimensional computer models.

“Equally, images are transferred to the novel, which then form a visuality at the reader’s head. I want to bring the stories to reality by creating a city around people and events. ”

Erra of Rome and Berlin is well acquainted.

“But I want Finnish people in particular, so that the story is as if familiar to the Finnish reader and thus identifiable.”

It is in lead white events and excitement, but it’s not any ticking action thriller. Rather, it is sluggish, lingering on the layers of art and cultural history.

“Underlying this is the art history that is taught to architects and their own living interest in the subject. The historical thriller is probably the closest genre in which my work can be placed. I have written what I want to say it, time to extensively yes. “

The first novel The pages of Kaunas there were similarities Umberto Econ In the name of a rose.

“Eco’s book was once a great experience,” Erra admits.

He speaks very appreciatively, too Mika Waltarin historical novels. Sinuhe had been familiar since school years.

“Others later read everything into the tube. They are terribly great in their scope and knowledge of history. Waltar’s ability to create an overall human vision strongly influenced me. ”

One push Lead white birth was the concept of authenticity.

“In visual art and other visual culture, authenticity is blurring. Digitality and virtual reality destroy originality and change its meaning. Now everything is divisible and reproducible, which also means that the importance of individual works is diminishing. Unless the work of an international top name suddenly comes to light: passions awaken. ”

As with the Caravaggio found in the attic of Toulouse.

In lead white the word often repeated is provenance. It refers to the story of the work – that is, its origin, possible restoration measures and ownership.

“Caravaggio’s painting Judit cuts off Holoferne’s head in this case, we are on the verge of the impossible: there is a gap of 400 years between the latest written record and the attic of the Toulouse house.

The author has been allowed to build on that site exactly as he wants.

You can saythat three large-scale works in eight years are already in full production.

Is it still growing?

“Of course I have ideas,” says Jyrki Erra. “Text developments, one broad topic in the report. Ideas either judge themselves at some point, unless they stay alive. ”

Right now, he says he is in a waiting position.

“I have no compulsion to create a new book.”

The detective club also chose the best Finnish debut detective and a translation book

Of the year The Finnish Detective Society awards the first-time detective Helena Immoselle novel Operation Red Fox (Crime Time). The novel tells the story of the crisis between Finland and Russia, which originates when Finland sets out to defend occupied Gotland in support of Sweden. As the story progresses, airspace violations, a deliberate stomach epidemic, the disconnection of mobile networks, and the actual war situation come into play.

According to the Society’s arguments, Immonen’s work also brings a contemplative perspective to the current NATO debate in Finland and Sweden.

Foreign the Society for the Honorary Certificate of Tension Literature awards the Japanese To Keigo Higashino novel A loyal neighbor (Red Herring). The novel has been translated from Japanese Raisa Porrasmaa.

According to the explanatory memorandum A loyal neighbor makes clever use of the features of a traditional mystery detective, even though guilt is revealed right at the beginning of the work. Math teacher Ishigami begins to cover up traces of the actions of his neighbor Yasuko and this daughter Misato. Psychological tension arises from whether a skilled mathematician succeeds in his plan to save a woman he is in love with. Higashino skillfully describes the progress of the investigation and the fear of being caught.