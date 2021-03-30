Literature The author of the Captain Kalsari book series, which is also popular in Finland, is accused of racism – This is how Finnish libraries and publishers react to censorship of children’s books

Criticism is leveled at the stereotypical description of the Asian character in the book. An English-language book written by Dav Pilkey can also be found in Finnish libraries.

With his panties author of the thriving hero Captain Kalsar Dav Pilkey has apologized for the use of harmful stereotypical characters and ‘passive racism’ in its children’s book, The Guardian.

U.S. publisher Scholastic announced last week that it would stop distributing that book. In addition, the mention on the publisher’s website that it supports Pilkey has been removed.

The apology concerns a work published in 2010 The Adventures of Ook and Gluk: Kung-Fu Caveman from the Future. This is a supplement to the popular children’s book series. Captain Kalsari series side characters are in the book as protagonists.

In the book, the two cavemen set out on a time travel to 2222, where they meet Master Wong. The character is a martial arts instructor.

Captain Kalsar’s side series book has been criticized for his racist portrayal of an Asian character.­

Apology as well as the publisher’s decision related to the recent escalation of racism against Asians. The most prominent racism faced by Asians came to light in March murders in spas and massage facilities In Atlanta, USA.

The publishing house and Pilkey reacted shortly after the Korean-American Billy Kim highlighted the racism in the book and demanded an apology. In addition, in his writing, he required the publisher to be in touch with, among other things, libraries and inform them of the racism of the work.

According to Kim, the work is problematic because through it children learn that stereotypical descriptions of certain groups of people are seen as acceptable or even funny.

Pilkeyn the case is not exceptional in the United States. The rest of the mass Theodor Seuss Geiselin that is, Dr. Seuss ’book rights monitoring company shelved the author’s children’s books published in 1937–1976 because of racism.

The colonialist perspective that emerges in children’s literature has also been debated in recent years Jean de Brunhoffin Babarbooks as well Astrid Lindgrenin Peppifor books.

Criticism Dav Pilkey’s work has not been published in Finnish, but individual English-language copies can be found in library associations operating in different areas, such as Helmet and the Vaski, Chip and Sat Libraries.

How do libraries view this debate?

Director of Library Services, Vantaa City Library Mikko Vainion according to from time to time, readers will be required to remove a work from the library’s collections.

“The debate about whether something is appropriate or acceptable should be used somewhere other than in libraries,” Vainio says.

According to Vainio however, children’s books are becoming obsolete pretty quickly. What was fun ten years ago may not be it today. According to Vainio, children and young people are less enthusiastic about works that have spoken to the age group of their parents.

Therefore, according to Vainio, the discussion of children’s book colonialism does not fully extend to libraries. For example, at the management team level of the Helsinki Metropolitan Area Library Group, Helmet, such a discussion has not been necessary.

Newer children’s and young people’s literature is preferred in book tips, reading diplomas and book presentations, as it is typically of interest to young readers.

“The goal in library operations is to get children to read,” Vainio says.

In Finland Captain Kalsari books are published by Tammi. In total, it has published 12 series of books. However, it has not published a series of books and a critically acclaimed book.

Publisher of Tammi children’s and youth books Saara Tiuraniemi does not comment on the cost decision for that book. At a general level, however, he notes that various issues related to suitability are considered for all books. Racism and harmful stereotypes are one of these things. Another example is an outdated image of a woman.

According to Tiuraniemi, however, in the case of new books, such matters are less frequently addressed. Instead, the word choices of the classics may need to be changed in new editions.