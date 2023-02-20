Literature | The author accuses the publishing house of censoring the beloved children’s book – WSOY will also review the Finnish version

Author Salman Rushdie considers the changes made to Roald Dahl’s children’s books to be senseless censorship.

Critics blame the writer by Roald Dahl publishing house for censoring this children’s book, says The Guardian.

For example, Dahlin Charlie and the Chocolate Factory- mixed Matilda– the language of the children’s books has been modified in the new editions. According to the magazine, parts of the new editions of the books have been changed, which deal with, for example, weight, mental health, gender and race.

The changes were made by Puffin Books, a children’s book publishing house belonging to the Penguin Random House company.

For example Charlie and the Chocolate Factory -the character August Gloop (Finnish: Aukusti Lihavisto) is no longer described with the words “hugely fat” (eng. enormously fat) but with the word “huge” (eng. enormity). Dahlin Who’s afraid of witches in the new edition of the book, women now work as top researchers and in company management, while they previously worked as cashiers and businessmen’s correspondents.

The changes made to the books have been criticized by, for example, the author Salman Rushdiewho retweeted the director of the free speech organization PEN America by Suzanne Nossel about the tweet.

“Roald Dahl was no angel but this is senseless censorship. Puffin Books and the Dahl legacy should be ashamed,” Rushdie wrote on Twitter.

of The Guardian The Roald Dahl Company, which manages the rights to the books, decided to go through the texts of the old works with the publisher, so that all children could continue to enjoy the author’s characters and stories.

According to the company, the changes made to the books were “small and carefully considered”.

Wsoy’s publisher Paula Halkolan according to, there has been a discussion in Finland about updating both domestic and translated literature.

According to Halkola, no corrections have been made to the translations of Dahl’s works so far. However, according to him, the books may come under scrutiny in the near future, when the Dahl publishing program is reviewed as a whole.

“We try to keep the translations very up-to-date, but changes must be well justified.”

Regarding the changes made to Nordic literature, Halkola singles out a children’s author Astrid Lindgren the works. For example, a racist expression was removed from Peppi books in 2007.

Halkolan according to that, we want to keep the content of the books in such a way that it would not mislead the interpretations of today’s children, teach the wrong words or present content that is considered questionable.

“In recent years, there has been a tremendous development in awareness-raising,” says Halkola.

According to him, the changes are not intended to censor history. However, unlike adults, children cannot be expected to have historical background knowledge to place the language in the context from which the old words in fairy tales come from, says Halkola.

Therefore, according to him, the changes made to children’s literature are often appropriate.

“It is justified that they aim to avoid disparaging content. That’s why carefully considered changes are made.”

by Roald Dahl the use of language has sparked debate before. In 2020, Dahl’s estate apologized for the anti-Semitic views expressed by the author during his lifetime. Perikunta distanced itself from the statements made by Dahl in interviews in 1983 and 1990. This one had said that he believed, for example, that “there is a trait in the Jewish people’s nature that arouses hostility.”

Dahl died in 1990. During his lifetime, he did not apologize for his statements.

In 2018, the British Royal Mint decided not to mint a commemorative coin to mark the centenary of the author’s birth because of his anti-Semitic views.