“O n risk of saying to oneself: another novel by letters ”, writes Octave Milton, the narrator. Published by POL (like Lise Charles), resident of the Villa Medici, this youngest author (45 years old) has applied with the project of composing an “online” book. The reader “Will not buy an item, but a password”. At the head of the Villa Medici, Muriel Mayette is enthusiastic. Gérard Holtz, her husband, offers a guided tour for new arrivals. Alas, once there in Rome, the hero runs out of inspiration. Fed, housed “Near the ruins of the Aurelian wall”, among peacocks, cicadas “Hyperconformist” and the artichokes that the director loves, he talks to his relatives by e-mail. He corresponds in particular with Livia Colangeli, Machiavellian best friend, very Marquise de Merteuil. He writes to his mother, to his brother, to an admiring “sub-librarian”, a follower of false slips and false typos on the Net.

Multiple entries and erudite projections

There is also its publisher, the late Paul Otchakovsky-Laurens and Jean-Paul Hirsch, “Friend and right arm” d’icelui… The narrator also addresses his future and then introduces a lover, a grammarian academic from Nantes, Marianne Renoir, former pseudo of the novelist and a nod to the character of Anna Karina in Pierrot le fou, by Godard.

It is a book in trompe-l’oeil, brilliant, with multiple entries and erudite projections. The same anecdote can be told to two recipients, each time using significantly different terms. An ambiguous, even lying, portrait is then drawn in the course of a complex game of setting in abyss. Everyone’s answers are inserted into the book, which is enriched as it goes. Documents increase this hybrid text, the result of dozens of copy and paste: a pseudo-article by Octave Milton for the Inrocks, his speech at the publisher’s funeral, an academic work on “The scrambling of voices in classical prose”, notes from the architect in charge of the green spaces of the Villa Mécidis… Heterogeneous harvest. Lise Charles blows hot and cold, smoothly handles the true and the false. The narrator finds his way only after having searched the diary of the daughter (14 years) of his mistress. Here it is, the Diotima, of which he is copying entire pages. He’s got his book! Real “Ready-to-write”. The affair will go its train, until the tragedy.

This time in residence remains, moreover, the perfect opportunity to paint a gratin picture of “Small closed world of the Villa and its privileges”. Without taking into account that the uninhibited residents sometimes come there with their children. “Seventeen, last year! “

There is also a boxing of certain contemporary artists, such as this videographer, fascinated by her periods, who films “The sounds of his body” …