Literature Swedish children’s author Siv Widerberg has died at the age of 89

Siv Widerberg’s best-known work is Children’s First Book.

Swedish author, journalist and literature educator Siv Widerberg is dead, says Dagens Nyheter. The most famous work of Widerberg, who died at the age of 89, is Children’s first book, which he did together Malin Wedsbergin with in 1989. It was followed A small children’s book, which is often given as a gift to newborns.

Widerberg is known for numerous anthologies, poetry collections and picture books. He wrote about 80 books, often born using the same method: he listened to children, often spent time in schools, wrote together with different classes, and made poems about children’s daily lives.

Widerberg’s first work was completed in 1996. Gertrud in day care was an informative work aimed at children starting their preschool.

Siv Widerberg wrote to the children very realistically and also on topics that had hitherto been considered taboo.

“Three books about Hasse, whose parents are alcoholics, appeared in the eighties and attracted a lot of attention,” DN writes.

Widerberg was also known as an avid discusser of children’s culture who addressed grievances. He was a member of the Swedish Children’s Book Academy.