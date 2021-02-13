Literature Susan Sontag was the last great writer star to behave like a monster – a terrifying biography dismantles intellectual myths

Benjamin Moser’s carefully backed biography shows how ruthless author star Susan Sontag was to herself and her loved ones.

Susan Sontagin (1933–2004) the name once symbolized high civilization. His production had to be felt if he wanted to even try to portray an intelligent person.

He was the last great writer star in the United States and the gatekeeper of the intellectual elite of New York. His opinion was awaited as it set the guidelines for the public debate. He was a hated and loved, heavily mythologized genius.