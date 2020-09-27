Literature Stephen King barked at Twilight writer skills, Robert Pattinson named the vampire series the author’s own sex fantasy – which is why Stephenie Meyer was able to return to the vampire saga years later

In the year 2005 the book world got confused about the love story of a vampire and a teenage girl. Then appeared the beloved and the hated Twilight-first part of the book series, Temptation.

American author Stephenie Meyerin the four-part book series and the films made about it, the first of which premiered in 2008, made teenage girls crazy in particular, but the series was also read by adults in the rise of young adult literature. The fanaticism became manic, and the scale of the passion associated with the series has been compared Star Wars movies as well as fanatic of The Beatles.

The series tells the love story of a mortal young woman, Bella Swan, and a forever 17-year-old frozen vampire, Edward Cullen. The entire four-part book series is written largely from Bella’s perspective, and intriguingly, the series came to an end more than a decade ago.

Now Meyer has rewritten the first part of the series. The midnight sun tells a love story from Edward ‘s point of view, and in Finnish the work was published by WSOY in early September.

This is the third time Meyer has written the same love story in a slightly different way. Published in 2015 Temptation / Life and death -work. In it, the sexes of the characters have been changed. Edward has been made a woman and Bella a man.

What makes an author rewrite the same story time and time again?

Popular Twilightseries has strongly divided opinions. It got an example EL Jamesin to start as a fanification Fifty Shades book series about the sadomasochistic relationship between a businessman and a student

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart present the main parts of the film version of the vampire saga.­

More than 150 million copies of the series have been sold worldwide. The saga has also gained popularity in Finland. The fourth and intriguing last part of the series, Aurora, was translated into Finnish in 2009. At that time, sales of Meyer’s vampire series in Finland peaked, and a total of 216,000 books were sold.

Stephanie Meyer has also received crushing criticism for the series. Horror writer Stephen King has barked at Meyer’s writing skills because of the vampire saga. He said in 2009, Meyer can’t write a damn comparison.

Starring Edward in the movies Robert Pattinson has stated that as an average movie goer he would hate the series. In addition, he has said that the first part of the series, Temptation, at first it seemed so from a book that should not have been published.

Meyer has said he got the idea to write his vampire saga from a dream he had. According to Pattinson, reading the book was uncomfortable because he felt like Meyer had written a book about his sex fantasy.

Meyerin according to the popularity brought by money or criticism have not influenced the fact that he ended up writing The midnight sun and to tell a love story for the third time.

The popularity of the latest book also came as a surprise to Meyer. It was released in the United States in early August, and during the first week, a million copies of the work were sold.

The author himself says he did not expect that The midnight sun would succeed. Since it has been 15 years since the beginning of the book series, Meyer assumed that the popularity of the series would have already waned.

Meyer emphasizes on several occasions in an email interview that he writes solely for himself. There is a plus if someone else happens to like the works as well.

However, the hopes of the fans had an impact on the fact that the 13-year project was finally completed.

Meyer began to write The midnight sun, when TwilightThe second part of the series was underway. At first, it was just a writing exercise, and there was no intention to write – let alone publish – an entire youth novel.

Meyer wanted to try what it would feel like to write about Bella and Edward’s first encounter from a vampire’s perspective.

In the story 17-year-old shy Bella moves to a small town with her father. The young people of the vampire family Cullen attend the same school. Edward is confused when he encounters Bella, for he cannot read his thoughts like the others.

As the acquaintance begins to deepen into love, Edward, supernaturally strong, fears that he will accidentally hurt Bella.

According to Meyer, for Bella, Edward’s meeting looks mostly like the new school has a handsome boy who’s rude to him. From Edward’s perspective, the encounter is much more complicated. The entire Cullen family of vampires has decided to refuse human blood and feed on animals.

The smell of Bella’s blood, however, intoxicates Edward completely. The vampire is engaged in a spiritual struggle between his world of values ​​and that of the beast.

Writing exercise took Meyer completely with him.

“It was so interesting that I wanted to continue and share the work.”

In 2008, part of the unfinished work of the year went online and Meyer’s writing took a few months to complete. Among other things, what all other personal information from his machine might have ended up in the wrong hands was spinning in his head.

In addition, writing the book frustrated Meyer. Since the story had already been told once from the point of view of one character, the plot could not be changed.

After the leak, fans feverishly waited to be able to read the rest of the book. Meyer says he hates producing disappointments for people. He wanted to respond to readers ’wishes, although writing was at times distressing and frustrating.

What made the writing stressful was, among other things, that Edward’s character is very pessimistic.

“If I had figured out how challenging it would be [Keskiyön auringon kirjoittaminen] would have, I probably would never have started writing. ”

Part the criticism received by the books has focused on the love story of the main couple, that relationship is characterized by features of intimate partner violence. Among other things, Edward is overprotective and limits Bella from seeing his friends. Edward also has an obsessive need to know where Bella is going, which is why she ends up spying on this.

According to Meyer, the criticism has had no effect on the fact that he has ended up writing from Edward’s point of view. The midnight sun. However, he admits that the criticism is partly justified.

“They are not perfect works.”

According to him, it is possible that people have taken the works in the series too seriously. Meyer recalls that the vampire saga is purely fantasy literature. The events or relationships of the works should not be mirrored in the real world in which we live.

In addition to the series for young adults, Meyer has published a couple of novels for adults.

Published in 2008 Guest-roman with the genre of adult sci-fi. Guest after its release, ended up at the top of the list of best-selling books in the United States, and has also been made into a film. Action thriller Chemist appeared a few years ago.

Meyerin the idea that he writes solely for himself appears also in the ideological world of works.

Meyer is a Mormon and he said in an interview with Helsingin Sanomat in 2009, for example, that he thinks sex is part of marriage.

In the book series, Edward is similarly conservative in his world of values.

However, according to Meyer, there is no specific message in his vampire works that he would try to convey to his readers.

“I’m not meant to affect anyone’s values ​​in any way. My primary goal is to entertain myself. My secondary goal is to entertain anyone who wants to read my works. These are my only goals. ”

Meyer also doesn’t write for any particular group of readers. At the writing stage, he does not direct his work to young people or adults, for example. It is up to the publisher to decide to which audience the finished work will be marketed.

For Meyer, the main thing is that writing stays comfortable for him himself.

It is possible that the vampire saga will continue. Meyer has outlined more works in the series, but does not reveal any more about them. What is clear, however, is that he is not going to write the entire four-part series from Edward’s perspective.

“The midnight sun writing was such an exhausting process and took so much time that I would never do anything like it. I do not write any more books for the stories that I have already written. I’m just writing a sequel to those stories. ”

The Finnish translation of the midnight sun (WSOY) was published on September 7, by Finnish translators Ilkka and Päivi Rekiaro. The audiobook in Finnish will be published on October 2.