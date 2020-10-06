Upgrade
Literature State Foreign Translator Award for Annemarie Raas, who translates into Dutch

Bhavi Mandalia
October 6, 2020
in World
0

This is the first time that a translator who translates into Dutch has received a prize of EUR 15,000.

State the Foreign Translator Award has been awarded to a Dutchman To Annemarie Raas. The prize is 15,000 euros. It was now distributed for the 45th time.

The translator who translated into Dutch received the award for the first time.

Minister of Culture Annikka Saarikko handed out the award on Tuesday morning in the Dome Hall of the National Library. Raas attended the event remotely because he lives abroad.

Annemarie Raas (b. 1968) graduated with a master’s degree in philosophy from the University of Groningen, where he studied Finnish language and culture. He originally learned Finnish already in Jämsä, where he spent a year as an exchange student during high school.

Annemarie Raas began her career as a translator 20 years ago by assisting her university teacher Matti Yrjänä in Joensuu in translating the work. Now there have been 47 translations, the latest work is Sofi Oksasen Dog park.

Of the other crime writers, Raas has translated Leena Lehtolaista, Matti Rönkää and Kati Hiekkapeltoa. In addition, translations include: Aki Ollikainen fine-tuned novels, Riikka Pulkkinen prose, Arto Paasilinnan humor as well as youth literature Siri Kolulta and Tuutikki from Tolonen.

The Ministry of Education and Culture annually awards the state’s foreign translator prize to a deserving translator of Finnish literature on the proposal of the Advisory Board of the Literature Export Center FILI. Last year, the award went to a German Elina Kritzokat.

.

Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Enneagram 7. The multi-tasker. Growing one step closer every day to leaving my legacy.

