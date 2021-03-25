Literature Siiri Enoranta and Linda Bondestam are nominated for the Nordic Council Children’s and Young People’s Literature Prize

The winner, selected from among 14 nominees, will be announced in Copenhagen in November.

Writers Siiri Enoranta and Linda Bondestam are Finland’s nominees for the Nordic Council Children’s and Young People’s Literature Prize this year.

Enoranta is nominated for his novel Summer storm (WSOY, 2020). It tells the story of 13-year-old Andrew going to spend the summer at Roy’s family villa.

The jury praises the youth novel for its rich language and skill in its portraiture. It also reminds us that this is a story of intense infatuation, told in such a way that the focus is not on sexual orientation or gender but on strong experience and emotions.

Summer storm was also a nominee for the 2020 Finlandia Prize for Children’s and Young People’s Literature.

Linda Bondestam is nominated for her picture book Mitt bottenliv – av en ensam axolotl (At the bottom of my life – the story of a lonely axolot, Teos & Förlaget, 2020, translated by Maarit Halmesarka). The book is about a happy but increasingly lonely little amphibian, the Axoloth. It may be the last of its kind.

The work tells of the most painful issue of our time, the climate crisis, but people are pushed aside in the story. The jury praises Bondestam’s way of extending the story away from humanity’s own pole to a perspective centered on nature and animals. In addition, according to the jury, the narration of the picture book is sovereign and dramatic. “The openings are one glory of color against dark and suggestive backgrounds,” it writes.

Nordic the Council’s 2021 Children’s and Young People’s Literature Prize is open to a total of 14 works. There are candidate works from all Nordic countries and all language areas.

The winner will be announced in Copenhagen in November.

Candidates are usually presented at the Bologna International Children’s and Adolescent Literature Fair in Italy, but this year’s fair had to be canceled due to a coronavirus pandemic.