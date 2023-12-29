Literature | Seppo Jokinen is changing publishers – behind him is the long-awaited international breakthrough of Koskinen books and a huge translation contract

The Swedish Storytel Group has big plans for Seppo Jokinen's Koskinen books. The systematic translation of the series will start next year.

A crime writer Seppo Jokinen has rearranged its expenses. The most popular Commissioner Koskinen – the next part of the detective series The sum of the injuries will be published in the spring by Kultosaari oy.

It is a new publishing house, which was established just for Joki. It is run by a long-standing detective publisher Jouni Tervothe former chairman of Jokinen's previous publishing house, the cooperative Crime Time.