Literature Runeberg Junior Award for Karte Erlandsson and Peter Bergting’s book Nattexpressen

The winner was chosen by 210 children from Porvoo schools and preschools.

Runeberg He received the Junior Children’s Literature Prize this year Karin Erlandsson written by and Peter Bergtingin illustrated book Nattexpressen. The prize money is 10,000 euros.

The work tells the story of Danja, who lives in an old station building and jumps on a night train one night. It takes him on a breathtaking and imaginative journey. The work is an Advent book divided into 24 chapters.

The winner selected 210 children from schools and preschools in Porvoo. The children commented on the winner, among other things: “It was exciting when no one knew how it would end up”, “The best position was the one with a lot of treats! I could live there! ” and “The most exciting thing was when the Night Train came for the first time and the outdoor fire was lit”.

Erlandsson has been awarded the same prize once before. In 2018, he received a Runeberg Junior from the book Pärlfiskaren (Pearl Fisherman).

With honorable mention was awarded the book Agnes and the key to dreamsby Tuutikki Tolonen and illustrated Kati Vuorento. Books in both Finnish and Swedish participated in the competition.

The city of Porvoo and the newspaper Östranyland / KSF Media established the Runeberg Junior Children’s Literature Prize in honor of the 100th anniversary of Finland. This year it was distributed for the fifth time.