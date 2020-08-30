Literature Rowling returns the human rights award – due to criticism from transphobic tweets

Author JK Rowling has returned the prize awarded to him in December by Robert F. Kennedyn the human rights organization admitted to him last year.

The reason is the criticism of Rowling and his transphobic comments.

Daughter of Robert F. Kennedy Kerry Kennedy has criticized the author in an online publication in its position that he has chosen to use his “incredible gift” in a way that degrades the identity of transgender people.

In early June, Rowling commented on his Twitter account on an article on the Devex site that used the phrase “people with menstruation” instead of women in the title.

“I am sure that such people imaging word already exists. Help someone, ”he wrote at the time.

About a week later, Rowling released the more trans people in derogatory tweets in which he states that the existence of a sex contest will remove the ability to talk about things in a meaningful way. According to him, there is no hatred to speak the truth.

Following Kennedy’s statement, Rowling said he had no choice but to return the prize.

“I’m really sad that RFKHR [Robert F. Kennedyn hyväntekeväisyysjärjestö] has felt compelled to adopt this view, ”Rowling writes on its website.

Rowlingin according to Kerry Kennedy has made a misinterpretation that the author is transphobic.

“I definitely disprove the claim that I would hate transgender people or wish bad things to them, or that defending women’s rights would be wrong and would discriminate against or encourage violence against the trans community.”

The human rights organization distributes the award to a person who has shown a commitment to change. It was awarded to Rowling for his work for the children’s charity Lumos. Rowling has founded the organization.

Rowling has said before on its websitethat the award is one of the greatest honors ever given to him. The same award has been given in the past, among other things Barack Obama, archbishop and peace nobleman Desmond Tutulle mixed To Joe Biden.

The matter has been reported, among other things BBC, The Guardian and The Times.