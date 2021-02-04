Literature Racialized people experience things the general population has no idea about – Reporter Reni Eddo-Lodge wrote such a cutting-edge book on racism that it is now being talked about all over the world

Sometimes the cover of the book sums up everything essential about it.

British journalist Reni Eddo-Lodge Why am I no longer talking to whites about racism book has just such a cover. On a white background is the name of the book in capital letters.

It gets a sudden reading of the white reader’s defensive positions. How come you don’t talk? For me? What do I do now supposedly have I done? Are you claiming to be a racist?

The cover communicates the central argument of Eddo-Lodge’s counter-translated book. It is lazy to demand that racized people explain to white people what racism is and why it is wrong. It is time for white people to do their part. It may seem uncomfortable, but it has to last.

“I can no longer participate in the debate on racism because we approach it from such different perspectives,” Eddo-Lodge writes. “I can’t discuss the details of a problem if the other party doesn’t recognize the whole problem.”

A book on the history and present of British racism was published in Britain as early as 2017 and attracted a lot of attention. With last spring’s Black Lives Matter protests, the book gained new readers around the world. Many members of the general population woke up to ask what could be done better.

Eddo-Lodge settles to the other end of the video call with a teacup.

“A lot of people found the title pretty provocative,” Eddo-Lodge says. “Personally, I was hoping the word ‘why’ would imply that I’m trying to explain.”

When he wrote a blog post under the same title in 2014, he would not have believed that it would result in a book that is read around the world and in different languages, and from which he will give interviews many years after its publication.

Eddo-Lodge is now 31 years old, and the book got its kick-off from the feminist activism he went into during college. “About the basics,” Eddo-Lodge says: sexual rights, resistance to sexual harassment, and objectification.

But feminist circles were quite white. Eddo-Lodge also tried to highlight the effects of racism, but it was harshly treated.

“As if it was not only irrelevant to them but somehow also a nuisance,” Eddo-Lodge says.

Today, there is talk of intersectional feminism; the idea that many things in life such as gender, race, class or even physical disability all affect the position we have in society.

“The idea aroused a lot of hostility among white feminists,” Eddo-Lodge says. “They have achieved amazing things in eradicating intimate partner violence, for example, and I don’t want to underestimate their achievements, but they weren’t ready to expand the concept of feminism.”

A few after a frustrating year, Eddo-Lodge ended up exhausting his exhaustion with a blog post that starts like this:

“I no longer talk to whites about racism. I do not mean all whites now, but only the vast majority who refuse to see structural racism and its manifestations. I can no longer stand the emotional chasm that arises when a racized person tells whites about his experiences. That’s when the whites’ eyes close and become glazed. ” – –

“The emotional gap is because throughout their lives, they haven’t realized that because of their white skin color, they represent a norm that everyone else deviates from. … I can no longer watch from the side how appalled they are and how defensive they find themselves in wrestling with the idea that not everyone experiences the world in the same way as they do. ”

The blog post also addressed many outside the feminist movement. It succeeded in crystallizing something of inter-ethnic power relations — those that are often obvious to racized people and invisible to others. Blogging became an official hit.

Book Why am I no longer talking to whites about racism however, is more than just blogging. In it, Eddo-Lodge recounts the history and influence of racism in Britain.

Where the United States had its own slave plantation system, in Britain the history of racism is crystallized in the two-caste system of the British Empire. The people of the submarines were a valuable part of the Commonwealth when they were needed for warfare or the reconstruction of Britain, but otherwise they were not unwelcome entrants. Immigrants from the Caribbean, among others, were subjected to violent racist attacks after the wars.

When the book appeared in Britain in 2017, Eddo-Lodge was mentally equipped to attack the racist right. Sure, some made quick conclusions without reading the book, but in general, he says he was positively surprised by the positive reception the book received.

“I was convinced that most people are not malicious. I sense James Baldwinin school that I believe that if people knew and understood, they would try to change their own actions. ”

Last spring, Eddo-Lodge became the first British black writer whose book rose to the top of British book sales charts. However, sales figures were difficult to celebrate when they were due – at least in part – to George Floydin from death in police hands in Minneapolis.

The Guardian in an interview in June, Eddo-Lodge reflected on his conflicting feelings. The sudden interest of white people in anti-racist campaigning did not seem completely genuine to him. During Eddo-Lodge’s ten years as an activist, the message had often resonated with deaf ears. Suddenly, it was fashionable to post a black box or fist logo on Instagram. Books on anti-racism flooded the market.

“Anti-racist work requires introspection, which I don’t see in the many people and organizations that now declare Black Lives Matter,” Eddo-Lodge said in an interview.

But the temptation of cynicism must be resisted, he complements now. It is a good thing, of course, that an unprecedented number have woken up against racism, even if they do not always think very deeply.

“We are currently seeing anti-racists winning this debate, which is a good thing.”

What white people can then do?

At the very least, recognizing that white skin color is almost certain to have a positive impact on the course of life without necessarily even noticing it yourself, Eddo-Lodge writes in his book.

We have to understand that even if we feel like we are good people ourselves, our society is still racist. It’s tempting to sweep a racist-like nasty thing under the rug, racist structures need to be dismantled – especially for white people, as it’s easier for whites than for racists.

“Demolishing unfair, racist structures requires talking about racism,” Eddo-Lodge writes. “There is talk about who benefits and who skin color skin color is connected to negative stereotypes, and on the other hand, anyone siunaantuu power and privileges – deservedly or not – skin color, class status or gender.”

Reni Eddo-Lodge spoke at a literary event in Jaipur, India in January 2019.­

Oh sure to ask how Eddo-Lodge’s book, based on the British and American racism debate, fits into the Finnish context. The largest group of people who have been subjected to structural racism have not been black people whose ancestors have fallen victim to the Atlantic slave trade.

In Finland, racism has targeted the Sámi, Roma, Tatars and Jews.

This is also discussed in the preface to the Finnish edition of the book by a journalist, activist Maryan Abdulkarim.

The Sámi lands were taken over by the state in the 19th century. The Sámi were systematically converted and forcibly Finnishized. For example, Sámi children were imprisoned in boarding schools where speaking the Sámi language was prohibited. The status of the Sámi indigenous people was not enshrined in the Finnish Constitution until 1995.

“How have they survived and held on to their identity, existence, and history while the mainstream population, relying on their ignorance, has pushed the burden of history and spiritual work on them further?” Abdulkarim writes. “They have to explain, open up, negotiate and thank when the rest of us sometimes happen to say something that is not racist.”

Before pandemic Eddo-Lodge traveled around the world talking about his book. He had wanted to write specifically about the history and present of British racism, but it was revealed that his ideas were recognizable in Brazil, New Zealand, India, and Australia.

“People said the situation here is quite different, but I recognize so well the power structure that you describe in the book,” Eddo-Lodge says. “It was mind-blowing.”

Then he refines.

“Not that I personally did anything particularly awesome,” he says. “But white domination is so common that people share the same experience around the world.”

Eddo-Lodge wants the white reader to stop at this idea. If it feels uncomfortable, the reasons are worth considering.

Reni Eddo-Lodge: Why I’m No Longer Talking to White People About Racism. Translated by Saana Rusi. Gummerus, 224 p. The audiobook read by Rebekka Kuukka will be published on 15 February.