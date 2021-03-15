Literature Quentin Tarantino’s debut novel will be published in June, also in Finnish

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is based on the 2019 film of the same name.

Film director Quentin Tarantino will publish his debut novel in June Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The work is based on the same name of Tarantino to the movie epic from 2019. It won two Oscars and was both a spectator and a review success.

The novel deepens the backgrounds and plot of the film’s two main characters, TV actor Rick Dalton and his co-actor Cliff Booth, says Like Kustannus in its release. At the same time, Like says that the book will be published on June 29 in Finnish as well.

“I grew up reading the novels, made movies and they are still my great passion. – – I’m excited that I can deepen my character and their world in written form, and I hope that we will succeed in this endeavor, “Tarantino says in a statement Liken release.

Last in November, it was revealed that Tarantino had signed a two-book publishing contract with Harper Collins Publishing. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is the first of the books to be published. Another upcoming book is Cinema Speculation, a collection of essays, reviews, and other personal writings by Tarantino, especially from 1970s films.