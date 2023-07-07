Literature | Prestigious Italian literary prize for Tommi Kinnuse

Rosa Liksom and Kari Hotakainen were also nominated for the Giuseppe Acerbi award this year.

Author Tommi Kinnunen has been awarded for his novel Four-way intersection (2014) with the Italian Giuseppe Acerbi Literary Award. Kinnunen reported the news on Wednesday on his Twitter page.

Kinnusen’s work was published in Italian in 2018 under the name All’incrocio delle quattro strade.

Explorer Giuseppe Acerbi (1773–1846) has been awarded in Mantua, Italy, since 1993.

One of the purposes of the Giuseppe Acerbi prize is to expand the recognition of world literature in Italy. The award is given every year to a writer representing a different nationality.

This year’s candidates were Finnish. In addition to Kinnus, there were candidates Rosa Liksom of his work Colonel (2017) and Kari Hotakainen Shaking (2020) novel. Both have been published in Italian by Hyperborea publishing house.

The last time the Finnish writer was awarded the Giuseppe Acerbi award was in 1994, when Arto Paasilinna received the award Year of the Rabbit (1975) novel.

The official award ceremony will take place in November in Giuseppe Acerbi’s hometown, Mantova’s Castel Goffredo.

