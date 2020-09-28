Literature Otava publishes a book containing erotic tales written by Sami Kuronen and Court Musician Ilkka – why?

Visible personal brands on social media are also prevalent in the literature.

Satuja for adults – playful and bold stories that are hoped to give their readers the courage to enjoy life and erotica.

This is how the book, which Otava will publish in December as a paperback and audiobook, will be marketed.

The book’s stories have not been published before, but clues are given by the same authors – and above all the reader Sami Kurosen – previous tales.

The eighth dish, a real kitchen greeting, was hot whole meat. The woman tasted the marinated dishes in the kitchen greedily, and there was no complaint about her eating habits. Hella’s knobs glowed hot as I confused her with my large bucket like in the best kitchen competitions, Kuronen describes in a raspy voice in the audio content service Supla’s story Through the Kitchen.

Sami Kurosen and Ilkka Ihamäki written by Sensual evening tales The content of the book does not sound like the first thing that comes to mind from the publications of a traditional publishing house.

Otava Marketing and Communications Director Kirsi Tähjänjoki according to him, a similar publication would not be made “with just about anyone”.

The impetus is the popularity of the evening stories told by Sami Kuronen on social media.

However, Kuronen, who previously published two food-related books at the publishing house, and Ihamäki, known as “Court Musician Ilkkana,” had already tested their stories on social media.

“When you know they’ve already tried this on Instagram, and [tarinoiden julkaisu] caused a large number of listeners and hopes for the book, of course I was excited about this, ”Tähjänjoki says.

The idea originated from children’s evening tales in 2017. Sami Kuronen started reading children’s fairy tales live on Instagram so that the little ones in the family could be put to sleep before his plot Different mothers series (today Different types of teenage mothers) starts on TV.

After reading moments, Kuronen was flooded with requests to see if he could start reading fairy tales to mothers as well.

There were no such tales yet, but Ilkka Ihamäki grabbed the idea and started writing.

“I unleashed my imagination and let my fingers sing on the keyboard. Ten evening tales were born, which were heard on the soft-sounded Sam’s Instagram live in the spring of 2020, ”Ihamäki says in Otava’s press release.

The majority of the “sensual stories” in the book now being published are written by Ihamäki. Sami Kuronen has written five of them.

Sami Kuronen reads all twenty stories in the audiobook.

In itself an erotic publication is not new to the publishing house: Otava, for example, has published a huge phenomenon in 2012 Fifty Shades series. British author versioned as films Erika Leonardin i.e. the books of EL James broke sales records and aroused much discussion of its content.

“[Fifty Shades] was a global phenomenon, which contributed to the fact that it was truly desirable. Since then, we haven’t really published such erotic literature, ”Tähjänjoki says.

The director of marketing and communications also does not immediately think of the erotic publications of other publishers.

“It may be that there have been individual experiments, but at least nothing has gone crazy through itself. So no similar phenomenon has been seen, ”Tähjänjoki estimates.

As one a slightly smaller phenomenon can be considered Sita Salminen the first book published at the end of last year Permission – Erotic short stories. According to Kosmos, who published it, the first edition of the book was sold out in advance and the work broke the record of the online bookstore Adlibris.

Permission also became the most sought-after fiction book in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area’s library network.

The popularity speaks not only to the public’s interest in erotica and its potential reformers, but also to the power of social media. It is also evident in the literature.

Salminen asked his followers on Instagram whether he would make a book on body positivity, a book based on teenage diaries, or a collection of erotic short stories about his book ideas. Erotic short stories took the win.

In addition to five hundred comments, he also received a message from the publisher within a few hours. Permission – erotic short stories In connection with the presentation of the book, it is stated without exception that Salminen’s two Youtube accounts have more than 350,000 followers.

Salmisen Permission alongside Emmi-Liia Sjöholm book On paper another was the most sought after by libraries. That, too, had been prominently featured in Instagram images of the Finnish influencers prior to its release. This work was also published by young people, Cosmos, which was born in the 1980s and 1990s.

Kurosen and personal brands will be key in Ihamäki’s forthcoming book.

According to Tähjänjoki Sensual evening tales The cost decision for the book describes Otava’s general line regarding the books of the influencers.

“All of our cost decisions when it comes to books made by some influencers are based on data. We keep an eye on whose influencers are gaining popularity on the axis of effectiveness and commitment, ”says Tähjänjoki.

Sensual evening tales The publication of the book, and especially its audiobook version, is strongly based on the popularity of Kuronen and Ihamäki in various channels.

“Sam’s voice is what is here as one of the supporting elements. As he reads, this will take on a new level, ”says Tähjänjoki.

Tähjänjoki sees that there is currently no more specific trend in erotic literature in Finland.

Even internationally, erotic literature, or erotica, has declined Fifty Shadesia after the boom of the next couple of years, he says.

