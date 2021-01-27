A man, seated in the back of a hearse where his half-brother rests, listens on a tape Walkman repeatedly on the Incarnatus is of a Haydn mass. An image is formed, is embodied, something, we do not know what, is born before our eyes. The sentences run, draw a stretch of road bordered by a wall eaten by ivy, the text picks up speed: no doubt, it’s Cadiot.

We guess, however, from the start of General medicine, that something has changed, without being able to immediately determine what. A question of rhythm, less acrobatic, of the dialogues which come to interrupt the monologue of a single narrator, characters more drawn than usual. Second real novel by the author, after A nest for what to do, this program-book is a hybridization between fiction and its commentary which brings together, reconciles and contains all the previous texts, whether they are classified as poetry, theater, novel or essay, like the two volumes of History of recent literature.

To change life

Writer, or aspiring writer, the narrator of General medicine fled to the United States to turn his back on the cryptic imperative once launched by the deceased: “You have to combine your personal project with your social project. “ Thirty years later, after a career as an artist and guru at home in California, he is back in Paris with the idea of ​​founding a religion. By chance, he finds Mathilde, a high school friend who left for thirty years to study the Achuar in the Amazon. Anthropologist and physicist, she wants to change her life by returning to a family house populated by ghosts. It is therefore together, and flanked by a third thief, Pierre, an idiotic and gifted wild child, that they settle in a corner of the countryside where not much is happening and decide to carry out a common project. .

Absorb the whole world

Placed under the sign of the Trinity – the three characters being able to make only one -, the new novel of Olivier Cadiot brings to light, if one pays little attention to it, the interior worksite of the writer. To the narrator, dictatorial and excessive, obsessed with the fall of bodies and the extinction of species, reflections on art, images, cosmology. To Mathilde, who reconnects with everything she had turned her back on, the dialogue with the dead, the sadness of a family house that must be emptied in order to reclaim it, perhaps to repair itself. Pierre, a sort of Kaspar Hauser who absorbs all knowledge, as good at imitations as at learning the piano, could be the child of this two-headed character, the personification of a writing that would like to absorb the whole world.

Pure pleasure of language

We find, throughout the seven parts that make up the novel, recurring motifs, the ivy, the squirrel, references to previous books by Olivier Cadiot, to the figures and authors who accompany it like a toolbox that would never cease. to grow: the Colonel of the Zouaves, Gertrude Stein, the rabbit of Alice in Wonderland, Shakespeare, which he recently translated for German director Thomas Ostermeier. It’s obviously funny, surprising, plastic and bushy, the main fable is multiplied into an infinity of derivations, possibilities and conversations that play on the pure pleasure of language.

“Find the true story”

Two-speed novel which contains its own instructions for use and recommends both fast and intense reading, General medicine has the ambition to bring together opposites, evil and its remedy. What disease does the writer suffer from who steals lives to make literature? “In my defense, I had to transpose your inner terrors into comic situations. It is better to laugh about it than to cry. I wrote like a child, you had to calm down. I wanted to bring everything together in one bouquet. To find the true story ”, said the narrator, playing down his game, to his two revolted accomplices. Rarely has Olivier Cadiot shown so much the autobiographical character of a project which remains one of the most exciting in the contemporary literary landscape.

► General medicine, by Olivier Cadiot. POL, 400 pages, 21 euros