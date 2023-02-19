Literature | Miki Liukkonen calls for new topics in literature and a bolder presentation instead of the “sawdusty general atmosphere”

In Liukkonen’s opinion, some colleagues should admit that they are not very good writers.

In autumn a writer preparing for the publication of his upcoming novel Miki Liukkonen has expressed his concern about the current state of Finnish literature.

Last week, Liukkonen published an update on Instagram as a conversation starter, in which he called for more surprise and diverse aesthetics from literature and writers. In Liukkonen’s opinion, just a good work and literary merits are no longer enough to arouse readers’ interest.

He characterizes the atmosphere around literature as “sawdust” and says that he is not surprised that young people don’t read much.

“I tried to shake up the situation, which in my opinion seems so stagnant,” Liukkonen says to HS.

“Revolutionary works, especially nothing new and boldly striving for something new, there are really no real reformists. At best, they make ‘brave openings’, which I don’t think are many, and they aren’t even brave.”

In his opinion, especially during the last few years, Finnish literature has taken to the same topics and language that are considered fashionable.

“For example, when I see someone using the term ‘presumed male’, ‘presumed boy’ or ‘presumed female’, I roughly know what the author’s world of values ​​is. It’s boring and has nothing to do with original thinking. There is not a single literary genius in Finland at the moment,” says Liukkonen.

“Except for me.”

Liukkonen says that he has noticed that Finnish writers often want to write stories that entertain and touch.

“There’s nothing wrong with that in itself, but I don’t think there’s anything interesting about it if you want to do something new and shake up conventions. You don’t dare to go outside of literary thinking, into new spheres.”

Much more Liukko is not encouraged by the more experimental literature and poetry of recent times.

“In it, experimentation is done in the forms of experimentation. It’s not exciting at all, it’s incredibly boring.”

In connection with his Instagram update, Liukkonen published a new promo photo of himself taken for the marketing of his upcoming book.

When choosing the picture, Liukkonen had also considered how pictures taken of writers are also boring.

“If an exhibition of author photos were to be held somewhere in the Ateneum, the name of the exhibition could be ‘Death of interest‘,” he wrote on Instagram.

Liukkonen says that the photo itself was not the point of the opening, but he wanted to give the impetus for a wider discussion.

He thinks it’s unfortunate that a good book alone is no longer enough to arouse the reader’s interest, but the author’s personal brand must also be on point.

“Finnish writers have been pretty bad at maintaining their media image,” he says.

Instagram– in his update, Liukkonen says that he also wanted to address how many writers are satisfied with what has been done, and they don’t aim higher. In his opinion, many writers would do well to admit that they are not very good writers.

“I am ready to admit that my A history of rage – my poetry collection was terrible. I told a lot of people not to buy it because I wanted to be as honest as possible. More and more authors should admit if the book is not good, but also admit and say when the book is successful.”

According to Liukkonen, maintaining a personal brand does not mean that the writer should appear in some role.

“Some may have thought that I am playing some role in the media because some strong opinions have been formed about me. I haven’t played any role, I’ve only been asked about things that are quite random and my way of answering questions is very direct,” says Liukkonen.

“When it comes to media presence, I’m the only interesting writer and person compared to closed-off, diplomatic and cold-blooded writers.”

In many in other art forms, it is common for the artist to try to arouse interest not only with his work but also with his personality. Especially in pop music, it is a central part of the artist’s work.

Liukkonen still does not encourage writers to perform like pop stars or entertainment artists, because the worlds of music and literature are different. When it comes to book marketing, he still comes up with some ideas from the pop music side.

“Kanye West organized a listening event for his album in the stadium, in the middle of which he had built his own childhood home, which he eventually set on fire. This had never been done before. He always thinks bigger than others, and I think we should strive for that,” says Liukkonen.

“If you want to revive this withered and woolly cultural life, you have to be an innovator, a disruptor and incredibly talented.”