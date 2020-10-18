Literature Maria Pettersson, Miika Nousiainen, Karo Hämäläinen, Elizabeth Strout and Terhi Kokkonen talk about their works at HS book interviews in HS interviews

Helsingin Sanomat’s cultural editorial office interviews interesting writers. The interviews can be viewed by digital subscribers at HS.fi/kulttuuri.

Thursday October 22 at 15:30 reporter Maria Pettersson tells about his book Exciting women in history, in which she gathered more than a hundred interesting and significant female destinies. Pettersson has also featured marvelous women on Twitter and a Facebook group of more than 12,000 members. Aino Miikkulainen interviews.

Thursday at 4 p.m., favorite author Miika Nousiainen tells of his novel Surface repair, which is a contemporary love novel. “I’ve been dreaming of such a Only love -type romantic comedy, ”Nousiainen described to HS last December. Susanna Laari interviews.

On Friday October 23 at 4 p.m. author Karo Hämäläinen talks about his work National author, where the narrator, who is like Hämäläinen, is making a documentary about the author Väinö from the Castle. In the book, he freely combines truth and fable. This year marks the centenary of the castle’s birth. The interviewer is Antti Majander.

Saturday October 24 at 12 noon will be viewable by the author Sofi Oksanen interviews an American Elizabeth Stroutia, whose debut work A small town girl (1998, Finnish. Marja Haapio) just reappeared in Tammi Yellow Library. Strout has become an international literary phenomenon. He won the Pulitzer Prize for his work Olive Kitteridge (January, 2008, Finnish. Kristiina Rikman). The book has also been made into an award-winning mini-series, the main part of which was seen Frances McDormand.

On Saturday at 3 p.m., one will be heard to be known as a singer Terhi Kokkonen an interview about his debut novel Marches, which is also a nominee for the HS First Book Award. Susanna Laari from Kokko is interviewed.