Literature Karl Ove Knausgård’s new 666-page book collects praise in Norway – “Masterfully combines the magical, the mystical and the supernatural”

In the Norwegian author’s new work, Morgenstjernen, strange things happen to several personalities.

Norwegian author Karl Ove Knausgårdin new book Morgenstjernen has been published in Norway.

Norwegian critics have praised the new work by the country’s most acclaimed author. The doomsday book has been named brilliant and diabolical.

Among other things, the Swedish media reported on the matter Dagens Nyheter, which says that translated into Swedish Morgenstjernen will be published in February 2021.

In Dagbladet it was estimated that “Knausgård masterfully combines the magical, the mystical and the supernatural in a book whose idea is that nature has a message, it‘ speaks ’to us.”

Cover of the Norwegian edition of Morgenstjernen by Knausgård.­

Norwegian publisher Forlaget Oktober describes the work as a novel about “what happens when the world’s dark forces are liberated”. There are 666 pages in the book.

Proceedings located in Sørlandet in southern Norway for a few days in August. In the midst of their everyday lives, many personalities feel that something strange is happening. The title of the book means the morning star that appears brightly above the characters. Unusual natural phenomena are increasing.

Knausgård, 51, which has won several prizes, such as the Nordic Prize for Literature twice, is known for its six-part My strugglebook series.

After the masterpiece, he wrote Seasonsseries, the concluding part of which Summer was published in Finnish in the summer of 2017. Knausgård has been translated into more than 35 languages.

In recent years, he has written, for example, in German Anselm Kieferin and Norwegian Edvard Munchin about art.