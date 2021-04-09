Literature Kaari Utrio has experienced divorce, separation from her children, spousal alcoholism and widowhood – now she explains what has helped take over the difficulties

In his career of more than fifty years, the author Kaari Utrio has been supported by education, courage and a strong belief in civilization.

Has there been a moment in your life when you thought, “I’m going to be a writer!”

“I remember the moment I realized to me author. I had just received the 1973 State Literary Prize for my fifth novel Pirita, daughter of Karelia and I left the government ballroom by tram. I remember how the director of the SKS Literary Archive Kaarina Salan with us we stood and hung on a rafters roof, and it dawned on me that I would never become a researcher, as I had originally planned. ”