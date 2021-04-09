Saturday, April 10, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Literature Kaari Utrio has experienced divorce, separation from her children, spousal alcoholism and widowhood – now she explains what has helped take over the difficulties

by admin
April 9, 2021
in World
0

In his career of more than fifty years, the author Kaari Utrio has been supported by education, courage and a strong belief in civilization.

Has there been a moment in your life when you thought, “I’m going to be a writer!”

“I remember the moment I realized to me author. I had just received the 1973 State Literary Prize for my fifth novel Pirita, daughter of Karelia and I left the government ballroom by tram. I remember how the director of the SKS Literary Archive Kaarina Salan with us we stood and hung on a rafters roof, and it dawned on me that I would never become a researcher, as I had originally planned. ”

.
#Literature #Kaari #Utrio #experienced #divorce #separation #children #spousal #alcoholism #widowhood #explains #helped #difficulties

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

The Foreign Ministry commented on the US requests to contain Russia

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.