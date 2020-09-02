Literature Joni Skiftesvik and Tuulia Aho, who have had a long career, received the Awards of the Writers’ Union – “Master of Realistic Narration, Narrator of Mythical Stories”

Skiftesvik’s debut work appeared in 1983 and Aho’s in 1980.

Finland the annual recognition award of the Writers ’Union has been awarded Joni Skiftesvikille (b. 1948) and the Tirlittan Prize for Children’s and Young People’s Literature Wind to Aho (b. 1952). Each will receive 10,000 euros.

In 1983 with a collection of short stories Blowing flower boy and skyscraper Skiftesvik, who made his debut, is known especially as an observant of the Oulu region and maritime culture, the reasoning is characterized.

“Skiftesvik describes the turning points of recent history, the environment is often northern nature. Skiftesvik’s works are characterized by close narration and tense dialogues. He is a master of strict, realistic narration, the perspective of an ordinary person. ”

According to his colleagues, his long career as an artist tells of a deep vision and the fire of creation: “Skiftesvik’s deeply personal work in the field of literature has contributed to building the Finnish literary tradition.”

In Helsinki the first work of the born Tuulia Aho, a collection of poems Little Singer: Stories almost true appeared in 1980 Maija Karman illustrated.

In total, Aho has published 19 works, the most recent of which is a poetry book Poetry poems is from 2014. In addition, he has written lyrics and librettos for stage music works.

“Nature, adventure and mythical stories are involved in both Aho’s prose and poems,” the award justification states. “Diverse production takes the reader on a journey along the human mind, lands and seas. Aho’s lyrics and prose show both the brightness of the day and the shadows of the night. ”

Alliance The awards are presented in recognition of the author’s production to date and work for Finnish literature.

The recognition award has been shared since 1949 and the Tirlittan award since 1993.