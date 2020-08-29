Literature JK Rowling’s new children’s book will now also be published in Finnish as a follow-up story, and Finnish children will be able to participate in its illustration.

September At the beginning, it will be published online in Finnish as a follow-up story Harry Potter a well-known author of his books JK Rowlingin new Ikkabogfairy tale.

The first two copies will be published on the Tammi publishing house’s website on 1 September. Thereafter, new figures from the follow-up report will appear every weekday until 16 October. The full story will be available online until the end of October.

On December 1, the story will be published as a book. Tammi has announced that it will launch an illustration competition for Finnish children in connection with the online publication, the winning works of which will be Ikkabogbook illustration. 34 works will be selected for the book, and their authors will receive a scholarship.

Rowlingin the new book does not take place in the world of Harry Potter, but is a completely separate work. Rowling has said he wrote Ikkabogin more than a decade ago as an evening tale for their youngest children and now decided to share it with others to entertain families closed home due to the coronavirus. Proceeds from the book will be donated to those suffering from covid-19 disease.

Ikkabog is Rowling’s first children’s book not set in the world of Potter. In addition to Harry Potter, Rowling has written a 2012 release Place available and four Cormoran Strike detective books written by Robert Galbraith.

Rowling has described Ikkabogi as “a political fairy tale for slightly younger children”. The fairy tale was published in English (under the name The Ickabog) online between May and July this year. The Finnish version has been translated into Finnish Jaana Kapari-Jatta, who has also translated Potter’s works into Finnish.

In Britain the fairy tale received a cautiously positive reception after its publication. For example The Daily Telegraph gave it three stars, but found it lacking the “magic of Harry Potter”.

There has been an intensified uproar around Rowling recently, where gender minority rights organizations have accused the author of being transphobic. Last June, Rowling tweeted about sex and criticized the phrase “people with menstruation”.

“I am sure that such people imaging word already exists. Help someone, ”he wrote, referring to the word woman.