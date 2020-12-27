Literature It is 70 years since George Orwell died, but the popularity of his works does not diminish – The author despises the manipulation of truth, his son tells HS

When we talk about “Orwellianism”, most of us immediately understand what is being said, even those who are not writers George Orwellin (1903–1950).

“Freedom is the freedom to say that two plus two is four. If it is granted, everything else will follow. ” These famous sentences from Ministry of Truth official Winston Smith are Orwell’s, real name Eric Blairin, a classic In 1984 (WSOY, Finnish. Raija Mattila). The work was published in 1949, seven months before the author’s death. The work was an immediate sales and review success.