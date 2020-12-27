No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Literature It is 70 years since George Orwell died, but the popularity of his works does not diminish – The author despises the manipulation of truth, his son tells HS

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
December 27, 2020
in World
0
0
SHARES
4
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

When we talk about “Orwellianism”, most of us immediately understand what is being said, even those who are not writers George Orwellin (1903–1950).

“Freedom is the freedom to say that two plus two is four. If it is granted, everything else will follow. ” These famous sentences from Ministry of Truth official Winston Smith are Orwell’s, real name Eric Blairin, a classic In 1984 (WSOY, Finnish. Raija Mattila). The work was published in 1949, seven months before the author’s death. The work was an immediate sales and review success.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Related Posts

Next Post

Faced with the Covid, the worrying rise of shadow kitchens

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

© 2020 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.

This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy and Cookie Policy.