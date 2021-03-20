Saturday, March 20, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Literature In the new novel, artist Tyko Sallinen made his family’s life hell, and love took everything from his wife.

by admin
March 20, 2021
in World
0

The marriage of Tyko Sallinen and Helmi Vartiainen is one of the most tragic riddles in cultural history, which the author Venla Hiidensalo wanted to experience in her second artist novel.

For subscribers

Author Venla Hiidensalo was expecting first and then her third child in the spring while working on the novel. “At the time of writing, the corporeality of motherhood has been present. It has been awful to experience Helmi, how her children were taken. ”­Picture: Kimmo Räisänen

Eleonoora Riihinen HS

13:59

Expressionist the pioneer of painting Tyko Sallinen (1879–1955) Mother and child the year 1910 is considered by many to be the artist’s most humane image of his first wife Pearl of Sallis (of his own kind from Vartiainen), who appears in so many other Sallinen’s works as an empty-minded and lush “Mirri”.

.
#Literature #artist #Tyko #Sallinen #familys #life #hell #love #wife

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

Demonstrations 300 protesters against coronary restrictions march in central Helsinki - police say organizers do not follow assembly restrictions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.