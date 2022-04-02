Literature In the 1980s, there was a rumor in Estonia about a serial killer eating people – Ville Hytönen began to investigate the case and now tells a cold story

In 1982, Soviet Estonia was on its toes when rumors of a hair-raising spoke of a lurking serial killer. Ville Hytönen, who lives in Estonia, has now written a novel about Johannes-Andreas Hann, based on a true story.

Helsinki The green district of Nõmme in southern Tallinn, reminiscent of Pakila and Tapanila, is idyllic at spring noon.

Old and renovated detached houses rarely rise between tall pines. Medium-priced family cars are spraying on the narrow one-way streets. There is still snow on the ground, but the dazzling sun is melting towards winter towards summer.