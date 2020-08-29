Literature In consecutive days, books are published about Matti Nykänen, which delves into the mental landscape of a hill jumper – the authors did not know about each other’s projects

September at the beginning two books on hill jumper and entertainer are published About Matti Nykänen on consecutive days.

In light of the preliminary information, the works appear to be very similar. The authors of both works were not aware in advance that another book would be coming at the same time, delving into Nykänen’s mental landscapes.

Arto Teronen mixed Jouko Vuolle deepen In the world of Mat To the current portrait. This is not a biography. Sports journalists who worked at Yle for a long time wanted to find out why Nykänen behaved the way he behaved and how he became the best hill jumper in the world.

The title of the book refers to the concrete as well as mental environments in which Nykänen lived. Among other things, the conditions of childhood and the world of sports and entertainment get their own chapters in the book. One part of the work is also rootlessness and the search for a home.

“Matti was pretty homeless. He lived in many places and had many marriages, ”says Vuolle.

The authors have tried to find out the causes and consequences for Nykänen’s lifestyle and life events in terms of sports, entertainment and private life.

Similar The journalist Ilta-Sanomat has started to study Nykänen’s life Marko Lempinen and musician Jussi Niemi in his work Life is life. This is a storytelling biography, the purpose of which is to deepen Nykänen’s personality.

“At the center is primarily the human being with the landscape of the mind,” Lempinen says.

In his career, Matti Nykänen won five Olympic medals and 14 medals from the World Championships.

Lempinen and Niemi also set out to find out the cause-and-effect relationships. The aim has been to find out why the national hero lived the way he lived, Lempinen says. According to him, the book can be used to learn a little better about Nykänen’s life and the solutions he made.

In both in the works, Nykänen’s feminine relationships emerge and seek to bring a new perspective to them.

Teronen and Vuolle have tried to find explanations for the contradiction between Nykänen’s character and behavior In the world of Mat. At the same time, Nykänen was friendly and well-behaved towards women and morbidly jealous, Vuolle says.

The current and Mervi Tapolan the relationship was violent. However, Nykänen was polite to older women and behaved extremely well. He asked for news, for example, and always took his hat off when he met them, Vuolle says.

Life is life The work also deals with what Nykänen was like in the relationship. Hop mixes and the worst excesses are known to people.

“People don’t know what Matti Nykänen was like in a relationship,” says Lempinen.

Lempinen promises that the book will give a concrete account of what Nykänen’s everyday life was like.

Matti and Pia Nykänen in 2017 in Lappeenranta.

Teronen and Vuolle have interviewed people involved in different stages of Nykänen’s life. Against the book, childhood friends, coaches, background people and youth sports friends have been interviewed. In addition, other background material has been utilized.

Life is life For the work, people from different stages of Nykänen’s life, from close friends to competitors and from coaches to psychologists, have also been interviewed.

Lempinen and Niemi both have a personal connection to Nykäs. Jussi Niemi has played as the guitarist of Nykänen’s backing band, and Lempinen became friends with Nykänen around 2013 through the work of a sports journalist.

“In general, Matti was clear when we called or met. I believe that our friendship was based on a certain sense of brotherhood, ”says Lempinen.

Due to personal ties, in addition to interviews, Lempinen and Niemi’s memories of common moments with Nykänen have been included in the book.

Terosella and Volle has no personal connection to Nykäs, although over the years, journalists have interviewed Hill Eagles on several occasions. Teronen is from Jyväskylä, so Nykänen’s growth environment is familiar to him. This made it easier to get inside Nykänen’s childhood world.

“I know quite well the environment and the starting points from which Matti made an effort,” says Teronen.

The authors of both books began to make their own works at the same time. Lempinen says that the first blanks for the book were made last summer and the actual decision to make the book was made during the autumn and early winter of 2019. Teronen and Vuolle started working on their work last autumn.

Around January, it became clear to the authors of both books that another book is also coming out of Nykänen at the same time.

“This was a funny coincidence,” Vuolle notes.

Nykänen in 1981.

Either the authors of the book are not aware of what the other book contains or who has been interviewed for all the book.

The authors of both books have talked to many people who have influenced Nykänen’s life. Life is life More than a hundred people have been interviewed for the work.

How is it possible that, for example, one of the interviewees has not mentioned that he or she has just been interviewed in another book about Nykänen?

Lempinen thinks that the reason is working methods and schedules. He says the making of the book began in the fall with background interviews. Interviews with Nykänen’s closest acquaintances were missed this year.

Both the authors of the works believe that two books published at the same time do not compete with each other, but rather complement each other.

“Yes, Finland can hold two Matti books,” says Lempinen.

Matti Nykänen’s grave in Jyväskylä. Nykänen died at the beginning of 2019.

Helsingin Sanomat and Ilta-Sanomat both belong to the Sanoma Group.