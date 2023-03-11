Literature | In addition to the Nobel laureate, Helsinki Lit will have another big French name as its guest

French writers Annie Ernaux and Édouard Louis and Antiguan-American Jamaica Kincaid will perform at the Helsinki Lit literature festival in May.

Helsinki Lit -the program of the translated literature festival has been published. Nobel laureate by Annie Ernaux in addition, another big French name will arrive in Helsinki in May: Edouard Louis.

Édouard Louis has been called one of the most important writers of his generation. He has brought the themes of poverty and social class into the literary discussion with his personally successful works. A writer talks to Louis Pajtim Statovci.

The guest of the two-day literary event will also be a distinguished Antiguan-American writer of long standing Jamaica Kincaid, who has dealt with, among other things, femininity and the legacy of colonialism in his production. Kincaid is interviewed by the author The whole Hubara.

Swedish comic artist By Liv Strömquist with the minister of education, the chairman of the left-wing union Lee Andersson.

As a guest has also become one of the most important names in contemporary British literature Tessa Hadleya leading name in American trans literature Torrey Petersan Icelandic review and reader success Friða Ísberga French-Korean first-time author who became a global success Elisa Shua Dusapin as well as the winners of the Swedish August award Ia Genberg and Patrik Svensson.

A Swedish journalist and non-fiction writer will also arrive Diamant Salihuwho is familiar with Stockholm gangs.

The literary event culminates with the performance of Annie Ernaux. He discusses the writer and visual artist Hannu Väisänen with about his literary career and life.

The festival is hosted by an actor Alma Pöysti.

Helsinki Lit -festival tickets are almost sold out. There are only Saturday tickets left. Tickets for two days and Friday are fully booked.

Helsinki Lit will take place at Bio Rex in Helsinki on the 12th–13th. May.