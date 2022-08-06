Literature | “I don’t like the fact that adults are treated like children” – Writer Jenni Räinän thinks that Finns are a “cream-of-the-ass nation” who should be blamed a little for destroying nature

Award-winning non-fiction writer Jenni Räinä wrote a wistful novel about the impoverishment of nature and man’s fumbling attempt to do good. He is of the opinion that people should be blamed a little for their activities that destroy nature.

in Finland we may sometimes worry that as a young nation we don’t have crazy ancient ruins, world-famous cathedrals or treasures of royal families.

Journalist and writer from Oulu Jenni Räinä points out that there are also valuable historical environments in Finland – in nature.

“We don’t necessarily know how to see the thousands of years preserved by the forests, and therefore don’t understand how to appreciate them. I’m fascinated by such untouched places in nature, for example the swamps of my home region,” says Räinä. He comes from the village of Hyry with 200 inhabitants, which belongs to Ii municipality.

The love of swamps passed from the lust-relieving mother to her daughter a little too quietly. “I really enjoy the smells of the swamp. It might sound cliché, but the presence of the bog is somehow strong,” says Jenni Räinä.

The award-winning non-fiction author’s first novel is also built around the bogs Suo remembers (Gummerus). It tells the story of Juho, in his thirties, who founds a small eco-community in an empty rural village in the north. Poruka’s goal is to start restoring the bog in the area.

The work draws from topics that Jenni Räinä, 41, has previously covered in her award-winning non-fiction works. He has received a non-fiction book from Finlandia in 2019 The forest after uswhich he co-wrote Pekka Juntin and Anna Ruohonen with. Anssi Jokiranta took the pictures.

The novel’s second protagonist Hellä’s experience of the emptying of his childhood home village touches Räinän and the photographer. Vesa Beach On the edge– about the non-fiction work, which also received a Finlandia nomination.

“A book is always such a painfully tedious process that the subject you write about must have a really deep passion. Information books were born from topics that are important and close, and therefore it is natural that they follow the prose as well”, Räinä describes.

At first Räinä had a dystopia in mind. However, during the years-long writing process, he found more and more signs that “everything is happening right now”.

“There was no future for what I was writing about,” Räinä says and gives an example:

In the work, the Italian siblings move to the Koskenniska eco-community because they can no longer work in their family’s profession as wine growers due to the increased extreme weather conditions.

This is already a reality in Europe, North America and Australia, where wine harvests have been ruined due to heat waves, wildfires and other extreme phenomena.

The novel became realism, in which, however, the seed of utopia can be found. It deals with idealism and the individual’s struggle against depression, when the main character moves to the north to prepare a self-sufficient way of life and break away from a society that is unable to solve the problems of climate change.

Räinä was fascinated by the idea that, due to climate change, the sparsely populated regions of the north could become a kind of safe haven in the future, when the conditions for life in the former paradise-like conditions become weak.

“I just saw a friend of mine who lives in southern Spain, who said he had spent a large part of July indoors because it was so unbearably hot outside.”

In July, Southern Europe was disciplined by heat waves of 40-45 degrees, which killed up to 1,700 people in Spain and Portugal alone, according to WHO estimates. Researchers warnthat Deaths due to the weather may increase 50-fold by the end of the century if nothing is done about climate change.

“This is a wild world where we already are,” Räinä states.

Jenni Räinä wants to stay in northern Finland. “I miss the feeling that when I leave here, I will immediately find swamps and forests, the sea and rivers.”

Climate change is so far the biggest crisis of a global scale threatening humans and the entire organism, in front of which many feel mostly helpless. That’s why it was liberating for Räinä to write about Juho, a kind of Don Quixote character, who with manly confidence grabs a shovel and hits it in the swamp, believing that he has found a concrete solution.

“At the same time, it was busy. There was a burning earth that did not wait. And Juho didn’t wait any longer either. The best way to make an impact was to do. That way the change would spread.”

Räinä says that his own climate change anxiety has eased with writing books. “It’s not a solution that can be duplicated,” he laughs.

“I try to do things that wouldn’t conflict with the anxiety, for example avoiding air travel.”

Often when talking about climate change, it is reminded that blaming individuals is not the solution.

“I understand that if you are depressed and depressed, nothing happens. But you could blame this cream-ass nation a little bit, whose life crumbles because they can’t make annual trips to Europe for a beat vacation. I also don’t like the fact that adults are treated like children. Yes, you have to dare to look in the mirror a little more bravely,” says Räinä.

But an ecoutopia based on asceticism, like the one described in Räinä’s novel, can be difficult to offer as an alternative. Nor does Räinä write about its heavy realities in a beautiful way. The condition of self-sufficiency is hard work at the mercy of natural conditions. One heavy rain at the wrong time can ruin weeks of hoeing in the hay field.

“It’s difficult and energy-consuming work, and I can’t say whether it would be realistic. But often the way in which we go looking for something new is related to breaking away from the cycle of consumption,” Räinä reflects and adds: “It would be difficult to imagine what a utopia would be that was not based on some degree of asceticism.”

Utopias based on technological innovations would require more minerals and raw materials from the interior of the earth. Even renewable energy requires its space, as Räinä describes in the novel, where a wind turbine park is built on the edge of a swamp.

Through the character of Hellä, Räinä wanted to deal with how in emptying villages, where land ownership moves further away and to large corporations, nature is more strongly exposed as a tool for the economy and the pursuit of profit:

Basically, Hella had imagined that everything would be preserved here on the sidelines. Nature would remain, the world would stop, breathe. But it didn’t happen like that. There was no resting place here either.

Räinä says that the phenomenon is visible in his own birthplace, where wind farms are being planned. In addition, Europe’s largest pulp mill is being built in the neighboring city of Kemi.

“Its traces will definitely be visible in the region drastically.”

Through the restoration of the bogs, Räinä wanted to reflect on the sincere desire of humans to do good and how far it is enough. “Many times it’s easy to end up in a ditch when a person stumbles over his own humanity.”

Swamp represents in the novel, something permanent, “plants, dead insects, rodents and carbon dioxide sunk to depths of meters for thousands of years”. A decomposition process takes place inside it, which creates peat.

Räinä embeds bog knowledge into the fiction.

“It is some kind of journalist’s and non-fiction writer’s cardinal sin to be in love with information. But when writing a novel, I put the language first and then comes what can be put in there,” he says.

Even a third of Finland’s total area has been bog. Half of the swamps have been drained for forestry use. According to Räinä, about one million hectares of swamps have been drained for no reason, so that despite the drainage, the trees have not started to grow properly.

Metsähallitus has started to restore the bog, but according to Räinä, the scale is quite small compared to the unnecessary draining. With the energy crisis, swamps have become a hot topic again.

Through the novel, he wanted to look at the past also from a broader perspective and without moralizing:

“After all, it’s been an awfully short time since the conditions for life were created by digging ditches in swamps. 60 years passed, and now they are trying to create the conditions for life by blocking the same ditches that my own father’s generation has been digging to get pennies on the table.”

Fiction was for Räinä a kind of return to the self-expression of childhood and youth. When he was still in his twenties, he dreamed of becoming a writer, but the work of a journalist took away the ability to write creatively. Now, however, with the help of a grant, he is already preparing his next novel, which takes place in the 18th century.

Räinä lists as role models Aki Ollikainen plus great Anglo-American masters by Doris Lessing, by Margaret Atwood, Alice Munro and by Cormac McCarthy.

Suo remembers -when writing a novel, it was more important for him than events and themes that the work be permeated with emotion:

“I wanted it to have a background feeling from the hopefulness of the beginning to the big blue stream of longing that becomes concrete at the end.

Jenni Räinä: Suo remembers. Rubber. 261 pp.