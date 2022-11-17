Literature | HS’s literature prize will be awarded – Live broadcast at 6:30 p.m

Today on Thursday, November 17, the Helsingin Sanomat award for the year’s best first novel written in Finnish will be awarded again. The recognition of 15,000 euros continues the J.H. The tradition of Erko’s first book prize.

The prize will be awarded at a party starting at 18:30 and the event will be shown live on HS.fi.

The level was high, so you can also find meritorious debuts outside the top ten. This year, more than 80 first-borns appeared, and the jury will now highlight ten of them: six novels, three works of poetry and one collection of short stories.

The candidates in alphabetical order are:

Elina Airio: A woman runs in the forest, a novel (Gummerus)

Anna Englund: Lautapaltto, novel (Siltala)

Susanna Hast: Body / Rooms, novel (S&S)

Iida Sofia Hirvonen: On the track, a novel (Cosmos)

Veera Ikonen: A lighthouse lights up in the dark, novel (WSOY)

Atte Koskinen: Blindness, collection of poems (WSOY)

Päivi Liski: The story of a chicken, collection of short stories (S&S)

Mikko Räty: Borealia, a collection of poems (Oak)

Petra Vallila: Maybe, a collection of poems (Poesia)

Ville Verkkapuro: Pete, a novel (Cosmos)

