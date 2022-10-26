Literature | HS shows interviews from the Book Fair, live broadcast today from 12:30 p.m

Riikka Pulkkinen, Kari Häkämies and Rosa Meriläinen and Anna Brotkin will also appear in HS’s book fair program on Thursday.

Helsinki On the first day of the book fair, a writer will take the stage to be interviewed live by Helsingin Sanomat Fairy tale Rämöwhich takes Hildur-in his detective story, the reader is taken to the twilight of Iceland’s fjords.

Hildur (WSOY) took off immediately after appearing in a skyrocketing rise. It sold 10,000 copies in the first two weeks, and the book quickly took the number one spot on the list of the most listened to audiobooks. When even the translation rights have been sold to Germany and Denmark, we can already talk about some kind of phenomenon. Rämö is interviewed at the book fair Susanna Laari.

On Thursday, HS’s program will also feature Riikka Pulkkinen, Kari Häkämies and Rosa Meriläinen mixed Anna Brotkin.

Hannu-Pekka Björkmanin appearance at the book fair has been cancelled.

Helsingin sanomat newspaper is also participating in the Helsinki Book Fair this year, organizing a debate program. The debates are moderated by the program director of the book fair Ville Blåfield and editor of HS Veera Luoma-aho.

The debates can also be watched live at HS.fi.

Author interviews on HS’s live broadcast on 27.10.

12.30 The fairy tale Rämö

13.30 Riikka Pulkkinen

16.30 Kari Häkämies and Rosa Meriläinen

18.30 Anna Brotkin

Author interviews HS’s live broadcast on 28.10.

14.00 Esa Saarinen

15.00 Anu Kantola

Author interviews HS’s live broadcast on 29.10.

14.00 Tommi Kinnunen

16.00 Antti Tuuri

Author interviews HS’s live broadcast on 30.10.

11.30 Helsingin Sanomat literary award finalists

13.30 Kjell Westö and Mårten Westö

15.30 Enni Mustonen