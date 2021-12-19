Literature HS literary critics chose their favorites – These 24 books are the best of 2021

Suvi Ahola

Tove Ditlevsen: Childhood (Barndom). Katriina Huttunen, Finland. S&S.

“Although Ditlevsen covers his growth from the earliest memories to the hangover party 142 on the close page, I feel like I’ve never read such a childhood description. I am nothing so raw, absurd and beautiful. ” HS 7.7.

Silvia Hosseini: The Road, the Truth and Death. Gummerus.

“To the former in his style, his essay provokes his audience, even the idiot. Even more, it still resonates with itself and its greedy and contradictory attitude towards life. The reader is rarely included in the texts. ” HS 24.4.

Pirkko Saisio: Passio. Siltala.

“He’s 72 years old Saisio has made a novel that is different from all his previous ones. The passion, which is full of adventure and surprises, could be accompanied by a wonderful adjective that is rarely used in literary criticism (for good reason). ” HS 31.10.

Unto Hämäläinen

Lasse Lehtinen: Assassinated Minister. Big Dipper.

“Heikki In making Ritavuori’s biography, he has been seldom serious and also true, the proclamation of the principles of democracy and reconciliation is among them. I still dare say that Lasse Lehtinen has written the book of his life. ” HS 9.9.

Erkki Liikanen: Commissioner. Siltala.

“I will a hat for Erkki Liikanen and a journalist for Eila Nevalainen, who have helped the reader to the best of their ability. It would hardly have been possible to make this easier to read, as the issues involved are large and complex. ” HS 21.1.

Juha-Matti Ritvanen: The crumbling cornerstone. Siltala.

“While reading the pain rises. We were close to not being embarrassed very thoroughly. If the yya agreement had been entered into on 18 December 1991, Finland’s contractual partner would have been terminated before the ink on the signatures had dried. ” HS 5.12.

Arla Kanerva

Susanna Clarke: Piranesi. Finland Helene Bützow. WSOY.

“Strange book, and strangely special. It is also a silent book in which much of the content lives between the lines and in the mind of the reader, continuing its turmoil for weeks and months. ” HS 26.10.

Niko Hallikainen: The Canyon. Big Dipper.

“Everything however, grief, compassion for the protagonist remains at the forefront of lottery, squatting and skinning. You can deal with numerous emotions through sex, Hallikainen shows. And the biggest of them is by no means a desire. ” HS 13.1.

Han Kang: The White Book. Taru Salminen, Finland. Gummerus.

“The shortest a fragmentary, partly autobiographical story about a big sister who died at the age of only a couple of hours. The book begins with a list that I have compiled when I decided to write the book in white. The list starts with a piece and ends with a shroud. ” HS 26.2.

Veli-Pekka Leppänen

Orlando Figes: Revolutionary Russia 1891-1991 (Revolutionary Russia). Suomeksi Kalevi Suomela. Siltala.

“Is not trouble-free squeezing the stories of the century into a 370-page book. From Figes, it goes, even reaching to the core, emphasizing essentially fresh perspectives. It is an achievement, considering how much Soviet history has already been studied. ” HS 28.5.

Lauri Hokkanen: In whose ranks I stood. Docendo.

“Hokkanen makes a notable attempt to portray battleship – as his own choice and as a Finnish exceptional phenomenon. A slice of Soviet communism with its horrors is spreading in the background. ” HS 30.4.

Jaana Torninoja-Latola: Sylvi-Kyllikki Kilpi – a journey to influence the kingdom. Zeal.

“An exceptional woman in office never became a minister. The conditions were there, especially before the wars, but the economic situation did not fall favorably. In any case, he left personal, even groundbreaking marks on politics. ” HS 14.12.

Antti Majander

Paolo Giordano: Even the sky is ours (Divorare il cielo). Finnish Leena Taavitsainen-Petäjä. Lobby & Co.

“I can to hold on to a dream when its realization requires repulsive or even unequivocally wrong actions? What about love when it is subjected to the same burdens? We are walking along our shortcomings, even though much has been done for us. Even the sky. ” HS 29.8.

Jakob Lind: Grandfather’s pistol (Morfars pistol). Jaana Nikula, Finland. Nemo.

“A delicious combination of tireless archival work, amazing discoveries and twists and turns of the story, a desire to understand, a little pity, dull criticism, and speculation about how Grandpa’s blood legacy might manifest in his own personality.” HS 13.12.

Meri Valkama: Yours, Margot. WSOY.

“I am amazed Valkama’s ability to tie the right of an entire nation to its own past in an exciting individual-level plot to clarify its own essence. There is an emotional thriller that appeals to emotions. ” HS 4.10.

Vesa Rantama

Paul Celan: The sound of snow. (Schneepart). Riikka Johanna Uhlig, Finland. Parking.

“The poet the goal was to cleanse the German language of Nazi heritage, and for this purpose the whole language task had to be rethought. The direction of the poems is towards universal, not personal recognition. ” HS 19.6.

Jukka Laajarinne: Dumbed man. Lobby & Co.

“Also Odyssey an adaptive adventure story and a novel of development, in relation to its philosophical subjects Attractive and easy to read. The first reading is so smooth that the book seems to be running out. It is worth going through the text again with references. ” HS 8.5.

Aura Sevón: Okulovulva. Aviador.

“Suomentajan the first novel is an attempt to make viewing more multisensory, more faithful to the vast amount of bodily information that is beyond the reach of the eye and, through it, often narrowly defined rationality. ” HS 31.7.

Eleonoora Riihinen

Lydia Davis: Kafka makes dinner (short stories from different collections). Aki Salmela, Finland. Siltala.

“Davis seems to study the relationship of language to life, its everyday coincidences and the monotonous but universal thoughts they generate, with its otherness and ellipticity. On the other hand, he also highlights the limits of language, how words fail. ” HS 14.12.

Whole Hubara: Bechi. Big Dipper.

“Sentimentality a repulsive novel about the difficult relationship between mother and daughter in a world dominated by ‘men looking like toast’. It also addresses the themes of overcrowding, parental mental health issues, sexuality and consent. ” HS 17.4.

Deborah Levy: Things I Don’t Want to Know. Pauliina Vanhatalo, Finland. S&S.

“If there is fascinated by the works of Nelson and Cusk, the production of the album is worth a look. I believe his way of approaching writing inspires anyone who loves language and literature. That something light can be said so lightly. ” HS 12.5.

Helena Ruuska

Rosa Liksom. Way. Like.

“To the evacuation road outgoing children and cows. A cow calving on the road suffers where a woman gives birth. The calf and baby are equally affectionate, helpless and caring. We are on the verge of the ultimate questions. ” HS 16.10.

Maisku Myllymäki. Holly. WSOY.

“Psychological the insights are sharp and the tongue heartbreaking. The transportation of the written tradition is transparent, and on the last pages you will still find a list of books against which the first author has written his work. ” HS 21.8.

Leïla Slimani: The Land of Others (Le pays des autres 1). Lotta Toivanen, Finland. WSOY.

“From a war novel it is not about the struggle of individuals in a pluralistic and multicultural daily life. Diversity attracts and excites. Mathilde of Alsace and Amine, who fought in the French army in Morocco, fall in love. ” HS 15.5.