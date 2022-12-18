Literature | HS chose the best Beautiful Books of 2022

The HS critics enjoy these fiction books the most in 2022.

Arla Kanerva: Gothic realism, future utopia and the connection of the living

Mariana Enriquez: The night belongs to us (Nuestra parte de noche). Finnish Sari Selander. WSOY. 655 pp.

In the breath-takingly dark masterpiece of the Argentinian author called the “Queen of Gothic Realism”, Argentina’s political history is interwoven over the decades with the Darkness-worshipping Guild, which draws on folk beliefs and the occult.

Emily St. John Mandel: Station 11 (Station 11). Finland. Aleksi Milonoff. Oak. 392 pp.

In a novel written years before corona, the pandemic kills 99.9 percent of humanity in a few weeks. The importance of culture and community is emphasized, and a kind of utopia is built on the ruins of the end of the world; a fragile hope for the future.

Maria Turtschaninoff: Finland (Arvejord). Finnish Sirkka-Liisa Sjöblom. Oak. 371 pp.

With the climate crisis, the connection between humans and other living things is repeatedly on display. In her first novel for adults, Maria Turtschaninoff builds a multi-threaded and gentle overall picture around the idea, where everything is one, death is part of life.

Antti Majander: Wise company, oppression of children, shame of decency

Ian McEwan: Teachings (Lessons). Finnish Juhani Lindholm. Big Dipper. 650 pp.

An old-fashioned biographical novel, a bit loose in relation to the extensive production of the now 74-year-old McEwan, but also definitely one that you would want to stay in. From side to side you can breathe in wise company.

Iida Rauma: Destruction. Bridge. 400 pp.

Bullying at school is an understatement, because it is systematic oppression of children. The subtitle of the merciless novel is Case reportand everything that happens to the title character A at school has also happened to the author himself.

Noora Vallinkoski: Fear of the machine. Athena. 359 pp.

Poor vision plagues the urban areas, where decency is a burden and a shame for a person. Instead of disgusting realism, in the case of Vallinkoski’s novel, in the end, we have to talk about something strangely hinting at tenderness.

Vesa Rantama: Poet with his own voice, denser language, autopsy of the colonial era

Ann Jäderlund: Deep love for no one (Djupa, kärlek, ingen). Finnish Jyrki Kiiskinen. Bridge. 188 pp.

One of Sweden’s most important contemporary poets has not been translated into Finnish before, but the new selection perfectly fills the gap. Jäderlund is a completely independent author whose poems can be seen precisely.

Riikka Palander: The weight of absence. Warelia. 97 pp.

In Palander’s poem, attention is drawn to the harsh, modernist form in which the language condenses to its most essential core. The expression seems old-fashioned in places, and the rigid work does not exactly reward the reader who identifies with a sense of humor, but unwavering seriousness has its own ecological compartment in poetry.

F. Springer: Bougainville (Een gedenkenschrift). Finnish: Titia Schuurman. Aviator. 141 pp.

F. Springer (real name Carel Jan Schneider, 1932–2011), one of the great classics of Dutch literature, was an unknown author to me, and his works have not been real successes outside his home country. However, this miniature novel set in the world of diplomacy manages to be funny, touching and compelling in its short length – an autopsy of colonial times told through a tragic friendship.

Eleonoora Riihinen: Complicated life, unexpected beauty, a documentary about the journey

Tove Ditlevsen: Adulthood. S&S. 222 pp.

One of Denmark’s best-known writers The main part of Ditlevsen’s autobiographical trilogy Adulthood is a startling and even humorous description of a talented person’s burning desire to love and destroy. A young woman from a working-class background dreams of a bourgeois life that would not be “complicated” but has to realize that she is complicated herself. In the end, the question remains, does love for art, a man or intoxicating euphoria allow all evil?

Marja Kyllönen: The dead. Work. 350 pp.

The dead-the novel’s archaic, sonorous text bathed in images of folk poetry shows itself as a rare example of what it means to truly love the Finnish language. The novel is like a riddle that opens slowly and reveals an unexpected beauty beneath its murky mud.

Ville Verkkapuro: Pete. Cosmos. 320 pp.

Verkpuro’s first novel documents a journey in which the author discovers the fate of his father, who died young, steps aside from class definitions and looks for reasons for addiction. The father, or Pete, is a wound, a mirror and a void for the writer, which is eventually filled by self-knowledge and love for the mother who was present. The novel brings into the Finnish context the discussion about a more liberal drug policy that has taken place elsewhere, which increases the topicality of the work.

Arttu Seppänen: Omniscient narrator, a book like an altarpiece, a game-like challenge

Aki Ollikainen: The second coming of Christ. Bridge. 158 pp.

Ollikainen’s omniscient narrator does not explain the narrative or the events that, in the context of a historical novel, cross the boundaries of realism to the magical side. The style is reminiscent of Juha Seppälä, whose sentences flow with a beautiful but inexplicable fist bump.